WWE News: Jim Ross thinks Kurt Angle will have one more WWE match

Could we see Angle make an in-ring appearance soon?

by Simon Cotton News 30 Jan 2017, 13:00 IST

Will we see The Olympic Gold Medalist wrestle in a WWE ring?

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was a special guest on The Straight Shooters Podcast and discussed the idea of future WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle having one more match in the promotion.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle was revealed to be the first inductee into the 2017 Hall of Fame Class last week on Monday Night Raw. His Hall of Fame induction will mark 11 years since he left the company and his induction will take place Friday, March 31, 2017.

Angle’s last match in the WWE took place back in 2006 on an episode of ECW when Kurt Angle and ECW Legend Sabu fought to a draw.

The heart of the matter

JR said that Angle doesn’t owe wrestling fans any more matches, after all that he’s done in the last 20 years and that having a match in the WWE may be a one-off deal.

“He doesn’t owe anybody four more matches or six more matches or anything. I think that he could have a big match if it was made that way, a significant match for WWE. A one-off deal.”

Ross added that Angle transitioned from amateur wrestling to pro wrestling better than anyone else. Many fans are hoping for Angle to have at least one match in the WWE before he retires and if JR is right, then the fans may get their wish.

What’s next?

Many fans predicted that Angle would take part in the Royal Rumble match tonight, but he publicly denied this in an interview with TMZ Sports claiming he has only been contacted in regards to the Hall of Fame Induction.

He even did an interview with Sportskeeda claiming that the rumours of his involvement in the match were nothing more than rumours.

Sportskeeda’s take

Whether it’s one last match or three, the WWE fans will be happy to see The Olympic Gold Medalist lace up his boots a few more times and come out to the sound of the trumpets and the fans chanting “You suck!”

The only question that remains would be who his opponent may be. With high profile wrestlers from WWE and some formerly from TNA, Angle could re-ignite his legendary feuds with AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, and other past encounters or he could start a feud with new opponents like Rusev, Seth Rollins, or Sami Zayn.

Whoever it could be, they’ll have to contend with one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

That’s true…It’s damn true.

