WWE News: Jim Ross and Dave Meltzer wants to see Roman Reigns turn heel

Meltzer believes that Reigns could be being positioned for a turn.

by Mike Diaz News 01 Feb 2017, 15:58 IST

Although the WWE continues to try and push him as one of the top faces a Reigns heel turn has been called for by many

What’s the story?

For quite some time now the WWE Universe has just simply not been on board with Roman Reigns being pushed as one of the top faces in the WWE. It has been widely speculated that Reigns would be better received if he made the switch over to becoming a heel, and two of the biggest names in professional wrestling, Dave Meltzer and Jim Ross conquer with that sentiment.

In case you didn’t know...

Reigns has had quite a year, as he went from challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at Wrestlemania, winning the Royal Rumble, to defeating Triple H for the title at Wrestlemania last year and being a final competitor in the last few Royal Rumbles as well.

The heart of the matter

Both Dave Meltzer, one of the most reliable WWE journalists of all time, mentioned that with the way Reigns was booked at the Rumble, he believes that the ‘Big Dog’ could be being positioned for a turn.

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross agrees with him that Reigns would be better received if he turned heel. Here’s a bit of what Ross had to say on the matter on his blog:

"Seems to me that WWE is perhaps positioning Reigns to become a villain and if that is true Roman Reigns can be one of the biggest stars in WWE which is always the goal no matter if one is 'fish or fowl.' A great, 'heel run' will obviously do more for Reigns to be eventually become a major fan favorite than any thing that WWE can seemingly do at this time.”

What’s next?

The WWE seems rather intent on keeping Reigns as the top face on the RAW brand, however, it isn’t too far-fetched of an idea that WWE Officials can change their minds and give the Reigns-heel experiment a run.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Fans of professional wrestling are very stubborn and often get what they want eventually. With that being said, I believe by the end of 2017 we will have seen a Reigns heel turn and his career will flourish because of it.

