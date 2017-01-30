WWE News: John Cena celebrates historic win with Make-A-Wish fan

John Cena celebrates his special win with a special fan!

by Riju Dasgupta News 30 Jan 2017, 13:14 IST

John Cena tied Ric Flair’s 16 championship wins record, earlier tonight

What's the story?

The world looked on in awe as John Cena became the WWE Champion for the 16th time at the 30th Annual Royal Rumble. Who would be the first person he could celebrate this historic win with?

John Cena jumped the barricade and placed his Championship belt on the shoulder of a Make-A-Wish kid. In a show of utmost humility, John Cena made a historic moment in wrestling not about him at all.

In case you didn’t know...

Cena challenged Styles for the WWE Championship on SmackDown recently and set himself up to win the Championship for the 16th time at the Royal Rumble. After a belter of a match, AJ Styles would be pinned by Cena, who celebrated the culmination of ruling the roost in the wrestling business for many years now.

While it is believed that Ric Flair has won more than 16 world championships in his career, the official count in WWE is 16 title wins. Cena tied Flair’s record after this explosive Championship match, even using the Figure Four Leg Lock as a tribute, with Little Naitch Charles Robinson as the referee.

The heart of the matter

John Cena is known for his charity work outside the ring and has granted more Make-A-Wish wishes than anyone else on the roster, both past and present. When the cameras were still capturing his historic win, Cena ensured that the cameras would focus on this special child, and get the point across that his win was dedicated to Cena’s young friend.

What a moment for the fan indeed!

What’s next?

Cena will defend his Championship in the Elimination Chamber in less than two weeks, presumably with AJ Styles and an assortment of the top Smackdown Superstars. It is unclear if he will go into Wrestlemania as WWE Champion, but considering that he has film commitments shortly after Wrestlemania, there's a great possibility that he might drop the title soon.

Will he go on to face the Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton at Mania? Only time will tell.

Sportskeeda’s take

Cena has garnered polarising opinions about himself during his tenure as WWE’s top guy. However, at heart, he remains someone who cares about all his fans. This was a brilliant gesture, and other Superstars should follow in his footsteps to create a better world.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com