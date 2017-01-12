WWE Rumors: John Cena praised for his commitment and doing house shows when possible

Meltzer claims that Cena continues performing in-house shows despite having the liberty not to do them.

by Prityush Haldar News 12 Jan 2017, 15:27 IST

John Cena is one of the most decorated champions in the WWE

What’s the story?

Recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer, and Bryan Alvarez discussed John Cena working the house shows for WWE. Meltzer was all praise for John Cena saying that the 15-time champ works as many house show as possible.

In case you didn’t know...

Of late, Cena has been working several house shows where he has consistently put on great shows with AJ Styles. Last week Cena was in the house shows at Lafayette and Bossier and competed in triple threat matches for the WWE Championship against AJ Styles and Baron Corbin.

Styles managed to retain the championship in those matches.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer appreciated the effort put in by Cena as he could do anything that he feels like in the WWE but he still chooses to work the live events and house shows.

Meltzer also said that there were a few superstars who worked the ‘Shawn Michaels schedule' i.e. they appeared only for TV tapings and pay per views. He included the names of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Bill Goldberg in that category. Meltzer also quipped that Randy Orton worked somewhat of a limited schedule with a weekend off every month.

Dave Meltzer appreciated John Cena’s loyalty to the company saying that he could easily give the house shows a miss, but the man turned up and did his job. Meltzer said that whenever Cena was around, he would always go in for the house shows.

What’s next?

John Cena will be going to the Royal Rumble to face the WWE Champion AJ Styles. Cena will look to make history at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX by winning the WWE Championship and equalling Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Championships.

Sportskeeda's Take

The biggest selling point of John Cena is that he can evoke a reaction from the audience. Be it cheers or boos, Cena can light up an arena. His presence in a match lends a big fight feel to the entire situation.

John Cena is perhaps the greatest name in the sports entertainment business. He has his fair share of haters, but the man is undeniably one of the hardest workers in the company. His willingness to perform at house shows illustrates this fact.