WWE News: John Cena predicts winner of Super Bowl LI

The Royal Rumble is approaching, and WWE star John Cena has been receiving much media buzz concerning the event. Moreover, he has been getting some attention regarding his thoughts on the NFL Super Bowl. Cena was on morning television to promote his Royal Rumble match, as well as share his thoughts on the Super Bowl, occurring at the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. Being a big Patriots fan, Cena expressed his hopes for them to win another championship during an interview with TMZ.

“I gravitate towards New England. I like the fact that year after year, no matter what adversity they face, they always do well. And everyone hates that.”

Also in the interview, Cena compared himself to Tom Brady, stating, “I run kind of like a parallel life with Tom Brady.”

John Cena will be tying Ric Flair for the most championship reigns at 16 if he defeats AJ Styles at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Looking at the probability, Cena appears to be achieving this feat. Moreover, Cena may have a little bit of time let in his professional wrestling career before officially becoming a part-timer, so he may very well break the record.

Cena hyped his possibility of tying the record in comparison to the Super Bowl, stating, “Tom Brady can become the most successful QB by winning his 5th Super Bowl and maybe I can win a 16th championship.”

Cena’s multiple appearances outside the WWE has given him a brand new mindset on how he views “part-timers.” On a recent episode of Talking Smack, Cena shared his thoughts on regretting his words said about The Rock, stating that it was the “stupidest thing ever.” With the recent media appearances to promote the Royal Rumble and Super Bowl LI, his take on the outside world form WWE is being further solidified to look vastly different than before.

From all appearances, it looks as if John Cena will be tying Ric Flair’s championship record. While this is a huge achievement, the 12 years that Cena has been on top of the WWE can be argued as lesser in quality than the impact that Flair made during the 80s and 90s. Either way, Cena has cemented himself as one of the best in WWE history, and the Patriots has cemented themselves as one of the greatest teams in NFL history.