WWE News: John Cena tweets about his in-ring return

John Cena is all set to make his return on next week’s SmackDown Live

This week’s edition of SmackDown Live at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be special. There is a huge void on the SmackDown Live roster with the absence of John Cena, and it could be filled this Tuesday night.

The tweets from John Cena are indicative of the same and ‘The face that runs the place’ hyped his in-ring return with the following tweet a couple of days ago-

Cena has been out of action over the past two months and last competed at No Mercy in a Triple Threat WWE Championship match. There are several rumours of a possible WrestleMania 33 match between The Undertaker and Cena.

Add to this, there are also rumours of including AJ Styles in the mix and making it a triple threat World Championship match on the grandest stage of them all.

Have a look at the following promo teasing John Cena’s return which released by WWE:

Cena was a part of a storyline with AJ Styles before his break and is expected to pick up where he left off when he makes his comeback.

Also read: Possible spoilers for The Royal Rumble

During the break, Cena was filming the second season of American Grit and also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. So, what’s it gonna be- ‘The face that runs the place’ vs. ‘The Champ that runs the camp’ or ‘The Cenation leader’ vs. ‘The Deadman’?

Have a look at the following promo mentioning John Cena as the new SNL champion:

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com