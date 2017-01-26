WWE News: Kenny Omega comments on his potential Royal Rumble appearance

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 26 Jan 2017, 13:40 IST

The Cleaner doesn’t entirely rule out a Royal Rumble appearance

What’s the story?

Ever since Kenny Omega posted a cryptic note on social media alluding to his contract with NJPW coming to an end, speculation regarding a potential Royal Rumble appearance for The Megaman has been abundant.

While both WWE and Omega have not cleared the air, fans are aflutter with anticipation of a surprise appearance from The Cleaner.

Kenny Omega recently spoke about his potential debut in WWE at Royal Rumble in a Q&A session with 4 Front Wrestling. He stated that his appearance at the event his highly unlikely.... but, The Cleaner didn’t rule anything out either.

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega recently took the world by storm with his spectacular match against Okada at Wrestle Kingdom. Several fans gushed about the incredible match and openly stated that it was one of the best matches to happen in the pro-wrestling history.

Immediately after the match, Omega posted a cryptic note stating that his contract with NJPW is coming to an end. The statement created the rumours of Omega’s move away from the promotion.

While it is yet unclear as to where Omega is planning to go after his contract is expired, several fans speculated that he might be one of the surprise entrants at The Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Kenny Omega recently spoke with his fans in a Q&A session conducted by 4 Front Wrestling. When asked about his potential Royal Rumble appearance, Omega stated that it is highly unlikely but he is not ruling anything out.

“If some of you guys are subscribers to the Network and you’re looking forward to something happening, or not happening, on the 29th … I’m not sure if I can pull a rabbit out of a hat by that date. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. I’m not saying anything. I’m just … that might be asking too much at this point in time.”

But for the record, Omega indeed stated that if he enters the Royal Rumble he would win the whole thing.

What’s next?

On the other hand, rumour has it that Omega might be bound to NJPW for one more year. While he has a tonne of opportunities in WWE, it is stated that Omega is little reluctant to join the promotion.

Omega feels that he has a lot to do before moving to WWE. But, it is entirely possible that he might make a one-off appearance at The Royal Rumble.

Sportskeeda’s take

If Omega indeed makes an appearance at Royal Rumble, it will be one of the most star-studded Royal Rumble shows in the history of pro-wrestling. This year’s Rumble will have both the icons from the past and current era.

A clash between Omega and Styles or Omega and Balor is just simply mouthwatering. Let’s hope WWE pulls off another miracle on the road WrestleMania.

