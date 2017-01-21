WWE News: Kevin Owens reveals his dream WrestleMania opponent

Who does the Universal Champion want to face at WrestleMania 33?

by Harald Math News 21 Jan 2017, 15:05 IST

The Prizefighter wants the biggest WrestleMania prize of them all

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens may be the reigning WWE Universal Champion, but many assume that he will lose that belt to Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble and go on to face Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33.

In an interview with Sky Sports, however, Owens admitted that if the decision were up to him, he’d be standing across the ring from someone other than Y2J at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Owens told Sky Sports that his dream WrestleMania opponent would be The Undertaker, stating that the Deadman is ’...synonymous with that event and I was always in awe of him, as a kid, teenager and adult’.

Owens and ‘Taker were involved in a physical altercation after an episode of RAW recently, leading many to believe that a showdown could well be on the cards.

In case you didn’t know

Owens will defend the Universal Championship against Reigns at the Royal Rumble, with Chris Jericho suspended in a shark cage above the ring.

Despite the stipulation being in place to keep Jericho out of the match, it is almost a given that he will be involved some capacity. This will lead to Jericho and Owens building towards an almost inevitable Mania showdown.

As for The Undertaker, it is still unclear as to who the Deadman will face at the Show of Shows.

Initial reports suggested it could be John Cena, but rumours persist that Vince McMahon has called off the match. The honour of facing ‘Taker at Mania could yet go to the current Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

Whilst speculation regarding Undertaker’s Mania opponent will surely rage all the way up until the Royal Rumble, the ending of the streak at WrestleMania XXX has taken some of the interest out of his annual appearances.

‘Taker’s two Mania matches since that fateful night in New Orleans have been entertaining but devoid of interest, and whilst it would be a thrill to see Owens take on The Phenom, it would mean less than it could have if The Streak were still alive.

What’s next?

This will more than likely be nothing more than hyperbole for the press, but the idea of Owens vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 is enticing, to say the least.

Even so, the safe money would still be on Owens facing off with Jericho and ‘Taker finding himself up against someone like Braun Strowman or Finn Balor.

Sportskeeda’s take

Owens has been booked so weakly in his run as Universal Champion that it would take a lot of work to make him a credible opponent for Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

Whilst seeing the match would in itself be fantastic, the Owens/Jericho story deserves the grandest stage for its finale.

