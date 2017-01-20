WWE News: Kevin Owens says he was never a Goldberg fan, talks being in awe of The Undertaker

Owens remembered getting goosebumps when The Undertaker made his way out at WrestleMania 30.

Kevin Owens got into Goldberg’s face on the first episode of Raw in 2017

What’s the story?

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently appeared in an interview with The Sun where he spoke about never being a fan of Goldberg as he was growing up and how he has always been in awe of legendary WWE superstar, The Undertaker.

In case you didn’t know…

The first Raw of 2017 saw Goldberg make an appearance as the special guest on The Kevin Owens Show. ‘The Myth’ walked out to the ring even as Owens and his ‘best friend’ Chris Jericho were discussing the possibility of a match between the two of them.

Tempers rose between K.O. and Goldberg as the latter threw the lawn chair on which he was supposed to sit outside the ring. In response, Owens did away with the rest of the furniture, too, and proceeded to confront the WCW legend, who begged him to take a shot.

After the show, the two superstars indirectly got involved in a Twitter exchange when a fan requested the Universal Champion to teach Goldberg a lesson and the iconic wrestler retweeted the post stating that he was looking forward to it.

In his reply to the fan, Kevin Owens took a dig at Goldberg by criticising the way he held the mic in his mouth while taking off his jacket on Raw instead of keeping it on the table which was in the ring.

The heart of the matter

‘The Prizefighter’ told The Sun that he was not a WCW or Goldberg fan while growing up and claimed to have said this to the man himself. Owens said that he always looked at Goldberg as an enemy because he was in the WCW and also as someone who had taken ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s look. Here’s what the Universal Champion said:

“I was never a WCW guy growing up, I was never a Goldberg fan at all…and I’ve told him that. To me I considered him the enemy, he was WCW. Why was this guy taking Steve Austin’s look? I’m a Stone Cold guy.”

However, Kevin Owens did admit that it was an extraordinary when he was in the ring on Raw and Goldberg made his usual entrance. He was pretty amused by the fact that he was now working with the man whom he could not stand as a young wrestling fan. Owens said:

“The other day I’m standing in the ring on Raw, and to have his music hit, and his pyro and his whole entrance, that was very surreal. I remember, in 1999 or 2000, just think I couldn’t stand it now I’m working with him. It’s pretty funny to see where life leads you.”

On the other hand, though, K.O. asserted that he has always been in awe of The Undertaker and it remains the case even now. He reminisced being in the building at WrestleMania 30 when ‘The Phenom’ took on Brock Lesnar and getting the goosebumps when he made his iconic entrance. Kevin Owens was quoted as saying this:

“On the opposite [end of the] spectrum I was always in awe of The Undertaker. As a kid or a teenager or even as an adult. I remember I was in the building at WrestleMania 30 for his match against Brock Lesnar, and it was just incredibly surreal. You get the goosebumps, like everybody says, from his entrance.”

What next?

Provided Goldberg lives up to his promise of winning the Royal Rumble and Owens retains his title against Roman Reigns, a match between them at WrestleMania 33 will become a certainty.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Although the events that transpired on the 2 January episode of Raw may have hinted at a possible Kevin Owens-Goldberg feud, the chances of them squaring off at this year’s WrestleMania are largely remote.

