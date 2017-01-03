WWE News: Kevin Sullivan feels that WWE should not approach Hulk Hogan for a WrestleMania comeback

Sullivan revealed that Hulk Hogan has used racial slurs on a number of occasions in the past.

by Prityush Haldar News 03 Jan 2017, 12:43 IST

Hulk Hogan made some preposterous comments which came to light when the sex tape was released

What’s the story?

WCW legend and booker Kevin Sullivan believes that WWE should not bring back Hulk Hogan for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

On a recent episode of his podcast, MSL & Sullivan, Sullivan said that Hulk Hogan’s return would bring bad publicity to a publicly traded company like the WWE. Sullivan pointed out that he has known Hogan for a long time now, and the Hulkster has often used racial slurs in the past.

Sullivan went on to say that Hogan’s involvement in the company might also affect Linda McMahon’s position as the Leader of Small Business Administration in the Trump Government.

In case you didn’t know...

Hulk Hogan has long been blacklisted from the WWE because of a sex tape that was released by Gawker, where the Hulkster had made some rather unceremonious and racist comments. WWE was quick to react to the situation and released Hogan from a Legends contract and cut all ties with him.

Since then, Hogan has sued Gawker on the grounds of invasion of privacy, won the lawsuit and reached a settlement with a compensation of $31 million from Gawker.

The heart of the matter

There are rumours that WWE and Hogan are looking to negotiate a deal that will allow Hogan to be a part of the WrestleMania 33 extravaganza in Orlando this year. There is good reason to believe that WWE would like to rope in Hogan for WrestleMania in 2017 in Orlando, which is near his residence in Florida.

Sullivan himself stated that if Hogan were to return, someone or the other would dig out more of the racial slurs and unsocial comments that the Immortal One has made in the past. He pointed out that WWE was better off without Hogan, and Vince, being the family man that he is, should not chance to risk another controversy by bringing Hogan into the mix.

What’s next?

In a podcast with Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan mentioned that he was keeping up with the current WWE product in hopes of working with the company again at some point in future. There is, however, no official word on whether Hogan has been contacted by the WWE for an appearance at WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda's Take

WWE has given some subtle hints over the Hogan issue. Some fans went wild when Michael Cole mentioned Hulk Hogan’s name on commentary during the Roadblock: End of the Line pay per view.

Ambitious as they are, the Hulk Hogan scenario is a sensitive one for the company and WWE will handle it very seriously given that the firm is vested in several social campaigns. However, the star power of the Hulkster cannot be denied as he made the business what it is today. Will he make a comeback at WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com