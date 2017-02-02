WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals why he didn't congratulate John Cena over his 16th Championship victory

Kurt Angle and John Cena have quite a bit of history.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 02 Feb 2017, 17:01 IST

Angle and Cena have had a great rivalry in the past

What’s the story?

John Cena’s recent championship win over AJ Styles was one for the record books. By defeating Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, Cena tied the legendary Ric Flair’s record of 16 championship victories.

While many legends have come out to congratulate Cena for this incredible feat, WWE’s first inductee into this year’s Hall of Fame, Kurt Angle has quite a different opinion on his victory. Recently, Angle took to Twitter to reveal why he didn’t congratulate Cena.

I won't congratulate@JohnCena4 tying#Flair's record because this guy isn't done yet.He will get #17 before he's done.#youllsee#ItsTrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle)January 31, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle and John Cena have quite a bit of history. Angle was the first opponent Cena faced in a WWE ring when he debuted with the Ruthless Aggression persona. The two had quite a few great matches before Angle left WWE and he is undoubtedly one of Cena’s greatest adversaries.

The 47-year-old will return to WWE after being away from the company for quite a while. He will be the first inductee into the WWE’s Hall of Fame Class of 2017 at this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony.

The heart of the matter

While many legends came out and congratulated Cena for his incredible achievement, Angle was strangely silent on the matter till now. However, Kurt broke his silence and revealed his stand on the matter a few days ago. He refused to congratulate John for his achievement and revealed the reason behind it in a tweet.

According to Angle, Cena is not done yet and he believes that the 39-year-old will one day beat Ric’s legendary record before he retires.

What’s next?

John Cena will defend his WWE Championship against five other superstars in the upcoming SmackDown Live’s PPV in an Elimination Chamber match. Rumours suggest that this reign of Cena will be a short lived one and he is expected to drop the title to Bray Wyatt at the upcoming PPV.

Sportskeeda’s take

If rumours are to be believed, John Cena will lose his title soon and will be involved in an entirely different rivalry heading into WrestleMania. Cena has proved that he has still got what it takes to deliver stellar matches and we can very well expect him to grab the championship once more in WWE before he eventually retires.