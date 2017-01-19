WWE News: Kurt Angle speaks on possibly wrestling for WWE in the future

In an exclusive with ESPN, Kurt Angle talks about his future with the WWE

by Prityush Haldar News 19 Jan 2017, 19:23 IST

Olympic gold medalist and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

What’s the story?

On a recent episode of ESPN’s “Off the Top Rope”, Johnathan Coachman interviewed Kurt Angle via satellite. The veteran spoke about his time with the WWE and the recent announcement that he would be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame 2017.

Kurt said that he was blown away by the news. Kurt also shed light on his departure from WWE in 2006 and also what the future holds for him as far as wrestling in WWE is concerned.

In case you didn’t know...

This week, it was announced that Kurt Angle would be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. WWE also aired a vignette on Monday Night RAW that featured the best moments of the Olympic gold medallist’s career with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Kurt said that when he left back in 2006, he was burnt up. He was facing issues with painkillers and felt that it was best to step away and take a break from the business.

When asked about working a few matches in the WWE, Angle said that he would love to work in the WWE again. However, he said that he was not very sure about how things would turn out. He was intent on taking one step and a time and said that the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was the biggest priority for him at the moment.

Angle also mentioned his relationship with WWE CEO Vince McMahon. He said that he hadn’t spoken to Vince for a long time after he left the company. He went on to say that they had a great relationship now.

What’s next?

There have been numerous rumours of Kurt Angle returning to the WWE. The Hall of Fame induction could be a perfect platform to kick-start one last run for Angle in the WWE before he finally decides to hang up his boots.

Sportskeeda's Take

Kurt Angle is undoubtedly one of the most technically sound wrestlers of all time. A storyline with Kurt Angle would do wonders for someone like Rusev. Given that Angle is still competing regularly for independent promotions, a few matches in the WWE is a very strong possibility.

Here is the video package aired on Monday Night RAW.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com