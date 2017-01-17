WWE News: Kurt Angle talks about his WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 induction

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin was the first person Angle wanted to call after he heard about his induction.

Kurt Angle had a memorable run in the WWE from 1998 to 2006

What’s the story?

In an interview with ESPN, iconic former WWE superstar Kurt Angle revealed his reaction on hearing about his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. He also spoke about the first person he planned to call after he received the news.

In case you didn’t know…

A few hours ago, it was announced that ‘The Only Olympic Gold Medalist in WWE History’ will be one of the inductees in the company’s Hall of Fame this year. On tonight’s live telecast of Raw, a video package acknowledging Angle’s HOF induction was shown.

The superstar’s journey with the WWE began in 1998 and he won every possible championship that he could during a run which lasted nearly 8 years. Kurt Angle parted ways with the WWE in the year 2006 and headed straight into TNA after signing up with them.

The heart of the matter

Angle told ESPN that he was shocked to hear about his WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 induction because he has been out of touch with the company for such a long time and so he wasn’t expecting this. He claimed that being part of the WWE Hall of Fame meant more to him than any of the others that he was in. Here’s what the 5-time WWE world champion had to say:

“I was shocked. I've been out of WWE for a long time and out of touch with them, so I didn't really expect this. It's a huge honor. This is the only Hall of Fame that I'm not in and probably [the one] I want to be in the most. This is the one that means the most for me. I had a lot of fun entertaining the fans for seven years with WWE, and I'm glad that my hard work paid off.”

On whom he planned to call first after he learnt about his induction, Kurt Angle said that it was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. According to him, Austin was the only person from the WWE that he has been in touch with and admitted that he learnt a lot about wrestling from ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’. Angle stated:

“Steve and I have been up and down the road together. We had a lot of fun, and he is the one guy I have always kept in touch with. He taught me a lot about wrestling and he taught me how to be funny. I'll never forget that. He is a good friend.”

Asked about how ‘Stone Cold’ would react when he called him up, he said that the legendary WWE superstar was never surprised by anything and he would just tell Angle that he deserved to be in the Hall of Fame. Kurt went on to say that Austin is very much like his in-ring persona in real life, too. He said:

“He'll just say, 'You deserve it, kid. Steve doesn't get excited for anything. He's just even-keeled all the time. Nothing surprises him. That's 'Stone Cold.' The character you saw on TV, that's him in real person.”

What next?

With the WWE acknowledging Kurt Angle’s contribution to their business by inducting him into the Hall of Fame, there is every chance that they may have him wrestle a match or two in the future as well.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A Hall of Fame induction for the man who accomplished nearly everything that a superstar could during his stay in the WWE certainly does not come as a surprise. However, the WWE Universe would surely want to see more of Kurt Angle than just an appearance in the WWE HOF ceremony.

