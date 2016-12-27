WWE News: Lilian Garcia mourns the death of her father who lost a battle to cancer on Christmas day

Lilian Garcia retired on August 1st, 2016 as she wanted to take care of her father.

27 Dec 2016

Earlier this year, Garcia posted an Instagram post citing family troubles as the reason she quit

Retired ring announcer Lilián Annette Garcia recently broke the sad news of her father’s demise on her Instagram page. Eduardo Garcia, her father, was a retired U.S. Army Luitenent Colonel, who was battling cancer before passing away on the Christmas Day.

Garcia recently sang the Star Bangled Banner at the Tribute for Troops, in the honour of her father. Take a look at her Instagram post below:

On 1st August 2016, the 50-year-old announced her departure from WWE, as she wanted to take care of her ailing father. Mr Eduardo Garcia was battling two different unidentified types of cancer. Garcia made a one-night appearance on Tribute for Troops which was held on December the 14th.

The event is annually hosted to honour and entertain United States Armed Forces members that serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. We at Sportskeeda offer our condolence to the family of Lilian Garcia in these tough times.

