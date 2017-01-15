WWE News: Michelle McCool reveals The Undertaker's softer side

The man behind the mystical character is revealed.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 15 Jan 2017, 02:38 IST

The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool

What’s the story?

When the gong rings and lights go out, the entire WWE Universe sits on the edge of their seats to get a glimpse of the most mystical creation of WWE, The Undertaker. The aura that surrounds the WWE ring and his unique gimmick had garnered him many fans over the years.

While we have frequently witnessed the dark side of the Deadman on WWE, very few of us are actually aware of his other side – the lovable one. Former Women’s Champion Michelle McCool – The Undertaker’s real life wife – recently revealed the tender side of the man named Mark Calaway via her Instagram post.

In case you didn’t know...

After The Undertaker divorced his ex-wife Sara in 2007, he became romantically involved with Former Women’s Champion Michelle McCool. The duo ended up getting married on June 26, 2010, in Houston, Texas and went on to have a child named as Kaia Faith Calaway.

Ever since their marriage, the couple has kept a low profile. While most of the WWE Universe still believe in the idea of the Deadman due to the extraordinary portrayal of the character by The Undertaker, very few know anything about Mark Calaway – the person behind the gimmick.

The heart of the matter

In a rare occurrence of breaking kayfabe, Michelle McCool recently revealed the tender side of her loving husband via her Instagram post. In the post, she stated that The Undertaker still draws her bath every night and occasionally leaves her love notes. She also revealed how his kindly actions have had an impact on the entire family and expressed her joy in finding such a husband.

To a casual WWE fan, The Undertaker doing things like leaving love notes are just unfathomable. This revelation of this side of his will be welcomed by many who want to know the real Mark Calaway.

What’s next?

The Undertaker will be entering this year’s star-studded Royal Rumble. If one believes the rumors floating around, The Undertaker is a favorite to win the event and headline WrestleMania 33. Other rumors speculate that the Deadman will be appearing on the red brand quite often from now till WrestleMania to build up his match at Mania, for he is speculated to feud with a top Raw star.

Sportskeeda’s Take

To imagine that there is a lovable, non-kayfabe side to the Phenom is just mindboggling to an average fan. With The Undertaker on the cusp of the Twilight of his career, any news regarding him stirs the WWE Universe. The Deadman has earned the respect he commands and much more due to his hard work and dedication to the business. He will undoubtedly be one of the legends of this business who reigns supreme in the hearts of WWE Universe.