WWE News: Mick Foley asks fans not to donate towards his hip surgery

Foley tells fans to donate to groups that truly need the help.

by Harald Math News 29 Dec 2016, 17:59 IST

The RAW GM has asked fans not to assist him

Fans of Mick Foley would not have been surprised in the least when news broke recently of the Hardcore Legend needing hip replacement surgery. Foley was famous for his hardcore style and death-defying bump taking, and nobody would be shocked to hear that his body isn’t in the best shape as we approach 2017.

Many would be shocked, however, to hear that the current RAW General Manager doesn’t have health insurance and isn’t in a position to shell out the $60,000 needed for surgery.

After posting a lengthy explanation of his situation, Foley was inundated with well wishes and offers of help. Some of these offers came in the form of potential crowd-funding websites, and Foley has taken to Twitter to request that no such pages be set up.

Whilst it is understandable that many would like to give back to a man who sacrificed his own body for their entertainment, the former Cactus Jack has made it clear that he hasn’t asked for help and his current insurance-less position is down to an error as opposed to any bad luck.

Thanks to everyone for their concern, but PLEASE don't set up any fund-raising sites for my hip. Donate to groups who truly need the help. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 28, 2016

The story exploded somewhat after Diamond Dallas Page wished Foley a speedy recovery on his hip operation that is yet to happen. Following this Foley went to great lengths to explain the situation, as he frequently does.

In his post, Foley stated that he has been without health insurance in 2016 after missing one payment, and hopes to get back on track with the confusing situation in the new year.

Foley also stated that he is currently working in WWE without a contract. The RAW GM is appearing on a handshake basis, and once he no longer offers anything creative, he will leave. Foley has been somewhat of a hit-and-miss as RAW GM, but the man’s passion for professional wrestling can never be doubted.

Working hurt and enduring the gruelling travel schedule whilst needing a new hip is another notch on the Hardcore Legend’s belt.

The three-time WWF Champion also spoke of his love for Christmas time, and while many fans may not quite understand his commitment to Santa Claus it is clearly something very dear to Foley’s heart.

Here’s hoping that Foley can sort out his insurance situation in the new year and get the new hip that he deserves, leading to an improved quality of life and a happier Santa Claus in December 2017.

