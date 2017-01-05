WWE News: Mick Foley comments on brand new look

Foley takes to Facebook to explain his new look.

by Harald Math News 05 Jan 2017, 17:06 IST

What do you think of GM Foley’s new do?

What’s the story?

The WWE Universe was somewhat surprised to see RAW General Manager Mick Foley take charge this past Monday with a brand new look, and the Hardcore Legend himself has taken to Facebook to explain exactly what happened to his locks.

Foley stated that after attempting a home-made self-done haircut, a WWE stylist did her best to salvage his ‘handiwork’, going on to say that despite the work needed, he is actually quite fond of the haircut.

In case you didn’t know...

This is the shortest Foley’s hair has been since his run as commissioner way back in 2000.

Former WWF Champion Mick Foley is known for his unkempt look as much as he is for his management capabilities recently, with the former Cactus Jack more and more resembling a confused homeless man with each passing week.

This past week, however, Foley turned up on RAW with a much neater haircut and a goatee as opposed to a whole beard; a far more streamlined look than most Foley fans would be used to. The reasons for the charge are still unclear.

The heart of the matter

No reason has been revealed as to why Foley’s look may have changed. WWE officials may have told him to clean himself up somewhat, but this is highly unlikely as he is a beloved member of WWE TV.

Alternatively, Foley himself may have made the decision to change based on his increased responsibility as RAW General Manager. If that is the case, it is unclear as to why it has taken almost six months for the change to come.

What next?

This isn’t the first time that Foley has tidied up his look when in a position of power, as the man himself mentions in his statement. It is unlikely to have any real influence on his management style, which itself could come to an end early in 2017 if various rumours are to be believed.

Whether Foley sticks around or not, it is going to take more than a change in style to alter the deeply embedded ways of the man once known as Dude Love.

Sportskeeda’s take

Truth be told, Foley’s image change isn’t dramatic enough to be anything other than brief news in a slow week. His look was getting somewhat out of control over the previous few weeks, and whilst the tidier look is an improvement, it is his managing of RAW that still leaves a lot to be desired.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com