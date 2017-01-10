WWE News: Mick Foley makes bold claims about Okada vs. Omega

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 10 Jan 2017, 00:07 IST

Mick Foley had plenty to point out about the recent match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada.

To say Mick Foley was a fan of the recent match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada at WrestleKingdom 11 would be putting it mildly. Like many have recently, Foley took to the Internet, specifically his Facebook page, to outline all the things that went right with the match.

“OMEGA VS OKADA: RANDOM NOTES ON AN INCREDIBLE MATCH

1) The bar has been set VERY high for 2017 match of the year.

2) This is one of the greatest matches I have ever seen. If the Dynamite Kid vs Tiger Mask and Flair vs Steamboat classics had a baby, it's name would be Omega vs Okada.

3) Kenny Omega is out of this world. He might be the perfect combination of wrestler/sports entertainer in the business.

4) If there was an award for best performance by a prop, the table in this match would win in a landslide. I don't think I have ever seen a table better teased or better utilized, leading to one of the greatest payoff crowd reactions I've ever witnessed. On its own, it may not stand out from other remarkable table spots – but within the context of the match, it was just incredible.

4) This is probably not the best choice if you are trying to get to sleep late at night. #OmegaVsOkada may be many things, but it is NOT a cure for late night insomnia.”

Perhaps most notable were the matches Foley compared the instant classic to, calling it the offspring of matches like Dynamite Kid vs Tiger Mask and Ric Flair vs Ricky Steamboat. He also made sure to point out that less than a week into 2017, we already have a favorite for Match of the Year.

In case you didn’t know...

Mick Foley has been in his fair share of classics, both in WWE and other promotions. In particular, he was part of an early Hell in the Cell match with the Undertaker that is commonly on fans’ lists of favorite matches of all time, and his first WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw helped turn the tide for the WWE in the Monday Night War.

Not only that, but he is General Manager on the WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, with several performers that will be attempting to match Okada and Omega over the next 11 months or more.

The heart of matter

This should come as no surprise. Mick Foley has wrestled in various promotions and is one of the sport’s biggest ambassadors overall. He is a proponent of pro wrestling, particularly those performers that do it well, and he often uses his social media accounts to support wrestlers.

Like most who have seen the match, Foley is a fan of a great work of pro wrestling.

What’s next?

This is where things get interesting.

Recently, Omega spoke out on his own Twitter account to say that he was stepping away from the Japanese scene for awhile to weigh his options. Obviously, a man who has quickly ascended toward the top of the international wrestling ranks would be highly sought after by other companies, but just where might Omega end up?

Those speculations heated up in recent days, as John Cena posted a picture of Omega on his Instagram account. Cena’s account has been a collection of truly random images and concepts for a while, but he also posted a similar photo of AJ Styles not long before Styles’ debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. There’s always a chance that the “Face That Runs the Place” is at some old tricks again.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Omega coming to the WWE could just be a matter of time. With the runaway success that Styles has had in the WWE and how little trouble he had getting over with the fans – he was truly over as soon as he stepped out on the entrance ramp last January – the WWE brass will obviously be looking to sign the next big thing from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Also, Omega is five years younger than Styles was this time last year. If the Raw GM is publicly noting Omega’s work and Cena is posting about him, we may just get Omega in the United States sooner rather than later.