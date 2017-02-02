WWE News: Mick Foley to miss time on WWE TV after surgery

Mick Foley could miss some time on WWE TV with a pending hip replacement surgery.

02 Feb 2017

WWE Monday Night RAW General Manager and Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is set to miss some time off WWE TV after finally getting his health insurance to pay for a surgery he’s been needing for some time now.

What’s the story?

It’s no secret that WWE Hall Of Famer and Monday Night RAW GM Mick Foley has been suffering from a hip issue lately, and Foley’s lack of insurance has prevented him from getting that surgery as of late. That seems to no longer be the case, however, as Foley took to his official Facebook page to reveal that he has finally obtained health insurance and will be getting the hip replacement surgery he’s been in need of.

In case you didn’t know...

Foley noted on Twitter earlier last month that the job for RAW General Manager may be coming available soon after responding to a Tweet from Lana. Nobody knew what Foley meant at the time, but perhaps he was hinting at an interim GM job becoming available on RAW after he takes his leave of absence to recover from his injury.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Foley had to say about the injury on Facebook:

“HIP HIP HOORAY!

I am cleared for hip surgery! It OK couple months, but I was able to get my health insurance back, and by getting my right hip replaced whenever I have a break in my schedule. The bad news is that a hip replacement will not allow me to fly for about six weeks, due to potential blood clotting issues – which can be fatal. Really nothing to play around with. The good news is that the GM position doesn’t offer much in the way of long-term job security – so that break might present itself as a natural course of events. “It turns out that dropping elbows off of ring aprons was not particularly good for my skeletal structure. While I defied The expectations of some wrestlers who predicted I would be in a wheelchair by the time I was 40, I certainly was having trouble getting around by the time I hit 50. While losing 100 pounds, and practicing DDP Yoga have been game-changers that have allowed me the opportunity to take on this job with all the travel it involves, I’m still having a difficult time getting around. Did not realize how noticeable my limping was until I watched these past Holy Foley episodes. Can you remember what the Godfather told us about limping, right? It ain’t easy! “Thank you for all your well-wishes. They are much appreciated. I have talked to several people who have had this operation, and they say it is like night and day. With one operation, long-term pain gives way to a much better quality of life. Hopefully that will be the case for me. “I will be keeping all of my scheduled bookings, including my appearance FEBRUARY 17-19 at the #PENSACON in #PENSACOLA. Have a nice day!”

What’s next?

Given Foley’s Tweet from earlier last month noting that the job for Monday Night RAW GM may become available, perhaps an interim GM will be taking charge of Monday Nights soon. Given that Foley is a face character, expect the interim RAW GM to have a heel persona to spice up the show.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

If Foley is truly set to take some time off soon after surgery there is no doubt he’ll be missed by the WWE Universe, but expect some frustration amongst fans as someone such as Lana or Triple H steps in to takeover RAW’s GM responsibilities.

