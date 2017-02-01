WWE News: Nikki Bella to square off Natalya at WWE Elimination Chamber

Daniel Bryan announced the match on Talking Smack.

Bella and Natalya will face off at Elimination Chamber

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan has announced that Nikki Bella and Natalya will square off at the SmackDown-exclusive WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) on February 12th, 2017 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

In case you didn’t know…

The tension between Nikki Bella and Natalya has been brewing over the last few months. During “Survivor Series 2016”. Bella was attacked by Natalya, which kept her out of the SmackDown vs. Raw women’s match. As a result, things have been far from okay between the two ever since.

Things had intensified back in November when Bella’s relationship with John Cena had irked Natalya. The latter went on to blame the relationship for all of Bella’s merchandise and placement on the card.

The heart of the matter

In this week’s episode of SmackDown Live and Talking Smack, the follow-up edition, we witnessed the return of Daniel Bryan. Bryan was busy booking the card for the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Natalya, flanked by some security guards, entered Daniel Bryan’s office after witnessing a recap of their merchandise stand fight. Soon Nikki Bella also joined in and an argument between the three ensued. Initially screaming in frustration, Bryan went on to explain that he had called the two in to announce a matchup.

Tonight, the Elimination Chamber match was also set. John Cena will take on former WWE champion AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Dean Ambrose as he looks to defend his newly acquired WWE Championship.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss and Naomi will face off for the Women’s Championship match. The main event of SmackDown Live’s pay-per-view event is going to be the Elimination Chamber match. Two months later, of course, WrestleMania 33 will take place.

The man who will walk out as the WWE champion will take on Randy Orton, the Royal Rumble winner, at WrestleMania 33.

Sportskeeda’s take

There can only be so many matches on the PPV card. Six people are already in the main event. Consequently, this matchup was much-expected and it should fine, considering how fearless Bella is. She is not scared of having too much merchandise, is she?

