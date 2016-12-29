WWE News: NXT Star Liv Morgan debuts on Main Roster

The NXT star teamed up with two of Raw's top babyfaces on her debut.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 29 Dec 2016, 15:20 IST

Is she ready for being a part of Raw?

Amongst the rumours of former NXT Champion Samoa Joe debuting on the main roster soon, another NXT star who has been in development for a couple of years now, has found her way to the primary roster of WWE.

As noted by Wrestlingnews.co, NXT Star Liv Morgan made her Main Roster debut during a Live Event at Saint Louis this Tuesday and joined the already congested Raw roster.

During the Live Event, she joined the forces with Sasha Banks and Bayley to take on and defeat the team of Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Emmalina played the role of special guest referee In the match.

Following the event, former Raw Women's Champion and one of Liv's partner for the night Sasha Banks, posted a photo from the show on her Twitter account welcoming the NXT star to Raw:

Liv Morgan signed with WWE back in 2014 and made her first appearance on NXT during the NXT Takeover: Revival Event. She was used as a planted fan who jumped on former NXT Star Tyler Breeze.

During her early days in NXT, she briefly used the name, Marley, before finally settling down with her current ring name Liv Morgan. In NXT she has been a part of a number of short-term funds but nothing remarkable has happened in her wrestling career yet. You can watch her first match in NXT as Liv Morgan below:

There is currently no news on when Liv would make her televised main roster debut, but given that Sasha Banks publically welcomed her to Raw, it's expected to happen soon.

There is a lot of talk about what role she would play upon arriving at the Red Brand. Due to the fact that she was part of the team, consisting two of the top faces of the Raw roster during her debut, she is also expected to be one too.

Given the fact that Liv Morgan does not have any background in professional wrestling other than NXT, and has not been a part of any meaningful feud in the developmental territory of WWE yet, many have already started questioning the official's decision to call her up to the main roster.

