WWE News: NXT Star Shane Thorne undergoing knee surgery today

Thorne suffered a knee injury during last week's NXT TV Tapings.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 12 Jan 2017, 14:52 IST

TM 61 were one of the finalists of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament 2016

What's the story?

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter one-half of the NXT Tag Team TM-61, Shane Thorne will be undergoing a surgery today to rectify a knee injury.

In case you didn't know...

TM-61, formerly known as The Mighty Don't Kneel, is an Australian Tag team consisting Nick Miller and Shane Thorne. Before coming to WWE, the duo worked for companies such as ROH, NJPW and TNA. They also won a number of Tag Team Championships in various independent promotions.

The news of the two stars joining WWE was first heard in February 2016, and both the indie wrestling stars made their WWE debut during the May 29th episode of NXT. They lost in a match against the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa during their NXT debut.

You can watch their debut match below:

The heart of the matter

According to the Newsletter, Thorne suffered a knee injury during last week's NXT TV Tapings and is scheduled to undergo surgery today. It is not known how long Shane will be out of action yet, but he is expected to stay away from the ring for several months.

What's next?

According to the latest reports, the officials were planning for TM-61 to be a part of a big feud with their fellow NXT tag team The Revival in near future. So this injury couldn't possibly have come at a worse time for Shane Thorne because it will rob their team a chance of being in the spotlight in NXT.

The Newsletter also states that among with some other NXT Stars, the duo was also in line for a gimmick change soon, but it will be delayed too due to Throne's hiatus from the ring.

SportsKeeda's Take

TM-61 is one of the best tag teams in NXT currently, so it's a bit disappointing to see Thorne getting injured amidst the talk of their team getting a push. Hopefully, Shane will have a quick recovery and we will see the dynamic duo leading the NXT Tag Team Division upon his return.

