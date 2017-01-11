WWE News: DIY vs. The Revival rematch for the titles set for tomorrow

Many listed their match at NXT Takeover: Toronto as one of the best of the year, and we finally get the rematch tomorrow!

Get ready for another classic this week on NXT...

What’s the story?

It was announced on Monday Night Raw that on this week’s edition of NXT that the Revival have invoked their rematch clause against DIY for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa from DIY dethroned the two-time champions at NXT Takeover: Toronto during Survivor Series weekend.

In case you didn’t know...

The match between DIY and The Revival was an absolute classic and was named the match of the year by WWE.com recently. They also met at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn during SummerSlam weekend in 2016 that would also rank as one of the best matches of the year.

The heart of the matter...

The Revival became the first ever two-time NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Takeover: The End last June, and now have the chance to become the first ever three-time champions. That would be an amazing feat considering no other team in NXT have had two reigns with the titles.

What’s next?

Make sure to log in to the WWE Network tomorrow night for yet another classic. This seven-month feud between DIY and The Revival could be coming to an end tomorrow as many expect Dash and Dawson to be called up around WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s the first true NXT episode of the new year, and this match could end up being one of the early entries into the MOTY candidates list. The feud between DIY and Revival has reignited the tag team scene in the WWE. We fully expect DIY to retain against the Revival and then feud with the Authors of Pain soon after.

