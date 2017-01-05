WWE News: Official announcement for WrestleMania Axxess 2017

The date and venue have been announced for the biggest wrestling fair of the year.

05 Jan 2017

WrestleMania Axxess is a fair for all wrestling fans

What's the story?

WWE has officially announced this year's WrestleMania Axxess, while also revealing the details of its venue as well as the run time for the event. As noted by WrestlingInc, the WrestleMania Axxess this year will take place at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from 30th march to April 2nd.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania Axxess is a fan convention held by WWE during the weekend of the Biggest Wrestling Event Of The Year WrestleMania. First held in 1998, the WrestleMania Axxess has since been developed as the biggest meet and greet event of the year for wrestling fans from around the globe.

It features mini-events, such as autograph signings from WWE stars of past and present, various fan activities, memorabilia displays and even Live Matches involving WWE Stars. Below is a video from a fan, who got to meet the Undertaker at Axxess of WrestleMania 32:

The heart of the matter

WWE released the following press release announcing the details for the Axxess event of WrestleMania 33:

WrestleMania Axxess comes to the Orange County Convention Center WWE's biggest fan gathering of the year is gearing up for its return to the Sunshine State this spring. WrestleMania Axxess will be held Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. One of the most popular cornerstones of WrestleMania Week, Axxess is an annual celebration, complete with Superstar meet-and-greets, live in-ring action and many more activities. Check back soon at WrestleMania.com for Axxess ticket details and other event information.

What's next?

WrestleMania Axxess is one of the most fun events for all wrestling fans and the WWE Universe always looks forward to it. The company has also started a new tradition of honouring a WWE Legend each year by unveiling his bronze statue at the event since 2013.

Till now, they have made statues of Andre The Giant, Bruno Sammartino, The Ultimate Warrior, and The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. So it will also be interesting to see which legend gets a statue this time.

SportsKeeda's take

WrestleMania Axxess always turns out to be a fun event. Last year WWE taped some matches for NXT during the event allowing fans to witness live matches featuring stars, such as Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans attending the event are hoping that they will get to see some live action among other things this year as well.

