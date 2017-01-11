WWE Rumors: Officials planning Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for SummerSlam

The former NXT Stars are supposed to lead the Women's division after WrestleMania.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 11 Jan 2017, 12:33 IST

The two friends are supposed to become bitter rivals soon

What's the story?

While Wrestlemania 33 is still a couple of months away, a recent report from allwrestlingnews suggests that WWE has already started planning for the feuds taking place after the event.

According to the site, officials are planning for Bayley to feud with Sasha Banks after the Grand Event. It is speculated that this rivalry will be the leading feud of Raw Women's division going forward after Mania and is supposed to conclude with a match between the two at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley defeated Nia Jax during the January 2nd episode of Raw to become the new #1 contender for Raw Women's Championship. However, she is not expected to win the title on her first attempt.

Rumour has it that WWE will be holding off her championship victory till WrestleMania 33 to allow the former NXT Women's Champion become a more popular babyface before winning her first gold on the main roster.

The heart of the matter

As seen this past Monday Night on Raw, Bayley joined forces with Sasha Banks to face the team of Charlotte and Nia Jax. Reports state that this pairing of Banks and Bayley will last for a while.

After some time, most likely after Bayley wins the title at WrestleMania, Sasha is expected to turn heel and betray her partner, thus setting up the stage for this much-awaited match at SummerSlam. You can watch the match between the team of Banks and Bayley against Charlotte and Nia below:

What's next?

The rivalry between the two female athletes is expected to be a slow-burn feud, meaning that it would take several months before coming into full effect. There is no word yet on what the company has planned for Charlotte and Nia Jax.

Although given that Charlotte's attempt to befriend Jax in the backstage segment on Raw this past week didn't go well, it's assumed that the two would be paired off in a feud heading towards SummerSlam.

SportsKeeda's take

We have heard the rumours of a possible Sasha Banks-Bayley feud for a number of times in the past several months, but for some reason, WWE has not pulled the trigger on it till now. Given the fact that the two former NXT stars have produced a number of great matches during their NXT tenure, official's decision to book them in a match at SummerSlam does not feel wrong.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com