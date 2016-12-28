WWE News: Brock Lesnar was originally supposed to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33

The bout didn't take place because of its predictable outcome.

Since Brock Lesnar suffered defeat at the hands of Goldberg in about 2 minutes at Survivor Series, many wrestling fans and websites have reported that their third match will take place at WrestleMania 33. However, this match was far from the original plan that would’ve seen the Beast Incarnate take on someone a lot less imposing.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Radio Show, one of the big matches planned for WrestleMania 33 was Brock Lesnar taking on SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

This was supposed to be a follow-up to the angle at SummerSlam where Lesnar gave Shane an F-5 after his brutal match with Randy Orton.

It was also reported that a lot of officials backstage went back and forth on which they thought would be the better direction to go in, but Vince McMahon decided to go with the Goldberg versus Lesnar match.

In a lot of ways, having the match be replaced by the Goldberg-Lesnar match can be considered a much better decision. While fans still find the Survivor Series match between them controversial, the fact remains that Goldberg and Lesnar are two of the biggest stars the company has to offer and a series of matches between them is interesting, to say the least.

The opposite is true in the case of Shane vs. Lesnar as a majority of fans know what would happen if that match were to take place. Lesnar would do several suplexes and Shane would throw some unconvincing punches and use a few weapons to level the playing field. Shane would then jump off of something or attempt something crazy, and Lesnar would win the match.

Aside from being a rather predictable match that fans probably wouldn’t buy into, Shane McMahon’s last match at Survivor Series resulted in him getting rattled by Roman Reigns hitting a Spear.

If a spear can do all of that, one can only imagine how a 46-year-old Shane would fair against Lesnar and a trip to suplex city. As far as replacement matches go, one match being considered for WrestleMania is a confrontation between Shane and The Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose, but only time will tell if that feud comes to fruition.

