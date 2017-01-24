WWE News: Paige provides injury update on Twitter

When can we expect to see Paige back in a WWE ring?

by Harald Math News 24 Jan 2017, 14:34 IST

The Anti-Diva is on her way back.

What’s the story?

After a fairly hectic and controversial end to 2016, 2017 has started on a much quieter note for former WWE Divas and NXT Women’s Champion, Paige. After undergoing neck surgery in October of last year, Paige has taken to Twitter to update fans on her condition and progress, and the news veers onto the positive side.

Physical therapy started today. He already said I was stronger than I should be at this point. Feeling great! — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) 23 January 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Paige has been out of action since last summer, when neck and shoulder issues coincided with consecutive failures of WWE’s wellness program and subsequent suspensions. Since the summer of 2016, rumours that Paige’s time in WWE could be coming to an end have been rampant, and those increased when her fiancé Alberto Del Rio left the company in autumn.

Paige still finds herself under contract with WWE, however, and could well make a return to the ring in 2017.

The heart of the matter

Beneath all of the controversy surrounding her and Del Rio’s relationship, it seems to have been forgotten that Paige is a top tier professional wrestler as well. She is also still the youngest female on the active main roster, a fact that is often forgotten when one takes into account her achievements to date.

A fit and firing Paige will be a great asset to the women’s division on either RAW or SmackDown Live.

What’s next?

Paige has begun physical therapy on her neck, and many believe she will return to the ring in late Spring or early Summer of this year. Neck surgery usually requires a rehabilitation period of six to nine months, and whilst there is every chance Paige could return earlier than that it is thought that WWE officials will wait until she is completely healed.

Physical therapy can be difficult for anyone, and neck injuries have a tendency to cause more problems than ailments to other parts of the body. It isn’t assured that Paige will saunter through this, but with the best medical team in the world behind her, there is every chance we’ll see the Anti-Diva back in action sooner rather than later.

Sportskeeda’s take

We simply can’t wait to see Paige fit and firing again. It feels like an age since she was last active in a WWE ring, and whether she returns as a face or a heel there she will be a valuable addition to either show. We wish her a speedy recovery!

