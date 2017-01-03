WWE News: Paige shows off new ring

Paige was backstage for this Monday's episode of Raw.

by Simon Cotton News 03 Jan 2017, 11:44 IST

Alberto Del Rio and Paige keep making headlines with their relationship

What’s the Story?

Paige’s romantic life took the Internet by storm on Monday after she showed off a new ring on social media. She took to Twitter to announce that her fiancé, former WWE wrestler Alberto Del Rio, presented her with a huge diamond ring.

Look at itttttt!!!! He did it right back. love of my life!!! @VivaDelRio luckiest girl alive!! #BrassKnuckle pic.twitter.com/3XfmU9b90X — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Paige and Del Rio made their relationship public back in May of 2016 when a photograph of the two arm-in-arm from Disney’s Magic Kingdom Theme Park surfaced. Reports came in that WWE officials weren’t pleased that the two were involved and they were eventually drafted to separate brands following the draft.

They made headlines again when the WWE announced that both Del Rio and Paige were suspended for violating the wellness policy. Del Rio would leave the company in September, but Paige would remain off-television to recover from surgery and would be suspended again in October for 60 Days.

Around that same time, Paige proposed to Del Rio following his match at a World Wrestling Council event in Puerto Rico. She later gave an interview to Pico’s Reviews following her proposal.

The heart of the issue

Many fans and people in the wrestling business have speculated that Paige’s relationship with Del Rio has had a negative impact on her career. Mister Saint Laurent of the MSL and Kevin Sullivan Radio show even alleged that Paige was harassed and threatened to be fired by WWE officials for not ending the relationship.

Many have even speculated that this initially was just something done for the sake of the WWE’s reality TV Show, Total Divas, but Del Rio and Paige refuted that claim in an interview with TMZ.

What’s Next?

According to PWInsider, Paige was backstage for Monday night’s episode of Raw so there was a possibility that she would return to television, however, that did not transpire. At the very least, the fact that she was backstage could indicate that she’s no longer in hot water about her romantic life.

Paige is still recovering from surgery so she won’t be appearing in any wrestling capacity, but with WrestleMania on the horizon, plans could be made to bring her back into the fold once she recovers.

Sportkeeda’s Take:

The relationship between Del Rio and Paige has caused a lot of controversy over the past few months, but it seems to have died down now that the WWE knows that this relationship between them is serious.

Rusev and Lana were allegedly in a similar situation especially after they ruined a WWE storyline by announcing their engagement on social media and ruining the storyline with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae.

With rumours of Paige’s return surfacing, it seems like the WWE has come to terms with their relationship. Or they’re figuring out what to do with her until her contract ends.

If by any chance, she is released in the next few months, she could likely join her fiancé and wrestle occasionally for What Culture Pro Wrestling and the other promotions he works for.

Once Paige heals up, her potential return to TV could make for some interesting segments should her relationship be brought up.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com