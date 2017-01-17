WWE News: Petition reaches over 12,000 signatures for British Bulldog to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame

The petition for the British Bulldog continues to gain traction. Will it have any affect on the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Class?

by Simon Cotton News 17 Jan 2017, 10:43 IST

The picture from The British Bulldog Hall of Fame Petition

What’s the story?

Wrestling fans are making their demands known for Davey Boy Smith aka The British Bulldog to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a petition on change.org has reached nearly 15,000 signatures since its creation in July 2013.

Several wrestling legends have come out in support of the petition including WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Ted DiBiase, Billy Gunn, Vader, and Davey Boy Smith Jr., known as David Hart Smith of the Hart Dynasty in WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Fans have desired to see The British Bulldog in the Hall of Fame since his unfortunate passing in May 18, 2002.

The British Bulldog had been wrestling for over 30 years before his passing having wrestled in appearances with the WWE, WCW, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and the Canadian federation Stampede Wrestling which was founded by Stu Hart.

The British Bulldog won a myriad of titles in WWE and Stampede Wrestling and won every major championship excluding the WWE Championship.

He has been praised by Pro Wrestling Illustrated as well as the Wrestling Newsletter for his feuds against The Hart Foundation and as The New Hart Foundation feuding against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He suffered a career-threatening spinal infection that ended his WCW run in 1998, but managed to bounce back and resume wrestling for the WWE in September of 1999.

The heart of the issue

In an interview with Last Word on Sports in 2014, Georgia Smith, The British Bulldog’s daughter, said that there were never any ill-feelings between Vince McMahon and The British Bulldog and that he will be inducted, at the whim of the company.

“The WWE do what they want when they want. My dad also never had any bad blood or ill feelings towards Vince or the WWE, or vice versa. My dad did wrestle for WWE even after Bret was gone, so I can’t say Bret burying the hatchet with Vince has made it easier for my dad to get inducted, when it really has/had no effect. But I was with Bret last night, and he was saying he didn’t understand why Davey and Owen aren’t in the HOF yet? Bret said they deserve to be in it, including Jim Neidhart, Dynamite and Brian Pillman over a lot of guys who have been previously inducted.”

SmackDown superstar Natalya did an interview with Talk Sport in 2015 and claimed that the WWE’s trend is to only have one posthumous WWE superstar inducted into the hall of fame at one time or another.

She also said that British Bulldog’s induction could possibly coincide with David Hart Smith returning to the WWE. She was quoted saying:

“I think it is [a matter of] timing. One day I look forward to my cousin Harry Smith coming back to WWE - he’s super-talented - and I think when he comes back, that’s when we might see something like that”

What’s Next?

If the trend of one posthumous induction per year is true, then the WWE has several other wrestlers to consider this year including Chyna, Owen Hart, and Rick Rude. Of those men, Rick Rude has been heavily rumoured to be a possible inductee for the 2017 Hall of Fame Class.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The British Bulldog has accomplished quite a lot in his career and he definitely deserves an induction into the Hall of Fame, but there is no need to rush it. The WWE Hall of Fame has plenty of other wrestlers left to induct and eventually The British Bulldog will be inducted as well.

On the other hand, other wrestlers with accomplishments that aren’t nearly as impressive or impactful have been inducted ahead of wrestlers like Rick Rude and The British Bulldog, so the frustrations from wrestlers and fans do make a lot of sense.

However, the fact remains that the decision rests with Vince McMahon and not much can be done until he retires or decides to induct Bulldog in the near future.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. last tweeted about his father last year on November 27, 2016, to wish him a happy birthday. He would’ve been 54-years old.

Big Happy Birthday to my father who would have been 54 today! His bday is also shared with Bruce Lee and Satoru Sayama. #somethingincommon pic.twitter.com/EJ3L76ReKk — Davey Boy Smith Jr. (@DBSmithjr) November 27, 2016

