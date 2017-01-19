WWE News: Randy Orton breaks silence about fan altercation

Orton took to Twitter and spoke about the fan incident.

by Riju Dasgupta News 19 Jan 2017, 22:13 IST

Orton did not hesitate in speaking his mind

What’s the story?

Randy Orton had an incident with a fan at a Jonesboro, Arkansas gym on Monday 16th of January. The Viper used some choice words for a fan, who wanted a picture with him when he was working out, and after being asked to wait, took a picture anyway.

Orton initially responded to the fan on Twitter, and now has some advice for another fan who insisted that he would want to take a picture with the wrestler if they ever meet.

In case you didn’t know...

Here’s the story as we understand it. WWE fan and business professional Anthony Martin was working at The Trim Gym when he spotted his favourite WWE Superstar, who was down for a house show.

He asked for a photograph, but Orton pointed to his ears to indicate that he couldn't hear Martin. Anthony Martin would walk away and then take a picture from across the room. At which point, Orton went up to Martin, grabbed his hand and started using profane language.

This incident blew up on social media and has been the talking point of the wrestling world ever since it happened.

The heart of the matter

In response to the incident, this is what Orton initially had to say on Twitter right after the incident:

Apparently I hurt a fans feelings when I told him to F off at the gym yesterday. That's news? Been happening for 15 years. #getalife — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) 18 January 2017

I paid to train. In between every set, I can't take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy. https://t.co/I8rFn5N8qO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) 18 January 2017

It is obvious that Randy Orton does not like to be interrupted, even by fans when he is working out. This is best proved due to the fact that Orton replied to a fan on Twitter who asked what he should do to take a picture with the Viper. This was Orton’s response to the fan.

Wait til I'm done? Then cool. https://t.co/Br7OWI21kH — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

What’s next?

This incident will be forgotten by the internet wrestling circle very soon. This is not the first time Orton’s behavior has been questionable with fans and media and this won't be the last time. Sources indicated that when John Cena was asked for a picture, he relented immediately leaving everyone with a smile. The Viper is not Cena, and fans know this!

Sportskeeda's take

A man who’s on the road for most of the year, Randy Orton appreciates his personal space. Those who violate the same, end up facing his wrath.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com