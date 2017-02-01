WWE News: Randy Orton on what happens to stars who develop a bad attitude backstage

Randy Orton talks about what happens when performers have the wrong attitude backstage.

Winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble, Randy Orton

What’s the story?

According to wrestlinginc.com, Randy Orton was interviewed by ESPN shortly after winning the Royal Rumble on Sunday Night where he elaborated on how attitude is everything in the WWE Locker Room.

In case you didn’t know...

Randy Orton won his second Royal Rumble match by countering Roman Reigns’ attempted spear into an RKO, then tossing the Big Dog over the top rope to the floor.

The heart of the matter

This is what he had to say about stars who develop bad attitudes backstage:

"When you start hoping too much, you start believing your own hype, and the next thing you know...you can't do that here or you'll get buried and get kicked out of the door. You can't change in the locker room if you are one of those guys. The attitude has to be on point here."

Randy was asked what his reaction was to winning the Royal Rumble match. Orton said, "I'm still high off of that adrenaline. That feeling, that adrenaline rush -- you can't really experience that anywhere else aside from bungee jumping or jumping out of a plane."

The interviewer then moved on to ask him if he was hoping to get the nod to win the Royal Rumble. "Very little is up to me and hope isn't worth anything, as far as I'm concerned,” stated the Apex Predator.

“Whether I'm given a match with X, Y or Z, or winning the Rumble or out first, it doesn't matter. You are going to give your all. I think our locker room, everyone gives it their all. We are all working together to put on the best show you can.”

What’s next?

Orton will face the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, whomever that may be, at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If anybody on the current WWE roster would know about having attitude issues, it would be Randy Orton. His issues with attitude problems have been well documented in the past. Former WWE talent and current ESPN anchor, Jonathan Coachman talked about the change in Orton’s attitude after interviewing him at SummerSlam in 2016 in an interview with Busted Mustard on SI.com.

“I worked there for so long, so I knew all these guys, but I will say that Randy Orton was the biggest surprise simply because he was a loose cannon,” stated the man formerly-known-as The Coach.

“Day to day, you never knew what kind of mood he was going to be in. He’s a perfect example of somebody growing and moving away from one attitude and one way of living, and being a WWE Superstar and also being very respectful of the venue he’s in.”

Orton has definitely grown up in his time in the WWE and we at Sportskeeda are happy for him.

