WWE News: Reason WWE is returning to New Orleans for Wrestlemania 34

WWE has announced that Wrestlemania 34 will return to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Granddaddy of them all, Wrestlemania returns to New Orleans in 2018

What’s the Story?

According to wrestling.news, and first reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheets, Wrestlemania 34 will take place down in New Orleans, Louisiana. The reason why New Orleans was chosen as the premier destination for the Showcase of the Immortals is because New Orleans put in a better money offer, which allowed them to become victorious in their pursuit of Wrestlemania.

If you are wondering why this sounds familiar, Wrestlemania took place down in New Orleans when Daniel Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in the main event to win the WWE Heavyweight title.

It was also the first and only time The Undertaker lost a match on a Wrestlemania card.

In case you didn’t know...

There were other cities that were previously rumoured to host Wrestlemania 34 – Minneapolis, Philadelphia and New York, with Minneapolis being the favorite. The last time WWE was in New Orleans, the Ultimate Warrior and Jake the Snake Roberts were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as well as Mr. T.

There was also a special moment when Hulk Hogan hosted the vent, with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin sharing a beer with one another in front of a sellout crowd of 75,000 fans.

The heart of the matter

Despite The Undertaker coming out on Raw to announce that he will be entering Royal Rumble, the most recently televised Raw was in New Orleans, Louisiana. Some believe that Wrestlemania 34 will be Undertaker’s last Wrestlemania; New Orleans being the city where his undefeated streak at WrestleMania ended.

It will be a perfect ending to a historic career and for him to earn a win at the place he most recently lost in.

What’s next?

On Monday, January 9th, 2017, WWE made the announcement official regarding Wrestlemania 34 taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana in the Superdome.



Sportskeeda’s Take

There was always curiousity as to when exactly Undertaker would retire. Some speculated that it was going to be this year and that he was going to have his last Wrestlemania, but it makes more sense for him to retire next year at the same arena he previously lost, and also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.