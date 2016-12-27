WWE News: Rey Mysterio talks about 205 live, a possible return to WWE also on the cards

Mysterio's last stint with WWE ended on a sour note.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 27 Dec 2016, 07:16 IST

Could Rey Mysterio make a sensational return to WWE?

Former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently had a sit-down interview with Title Match Wrestling, where the master of 619 spoke about various issues. He shared his thoughts on the newly launched Cruiserweight's show, 205 Live and also about his current contractual situation.

One of the pioneers of the Lucha libre style of wrestling in the United States praised WWE for identifying the Cruiserweights and how he instilled the Lucha libre style of wrestling in the company that was infested with powerhouses. This is what he said:

That is a blessing from day one. From day one when I started in this business, that was my style; I was flying off the top ropes, and creating new moves as I went along, which is what made my skills better. It made me better, as a talent, as a wrestler, as a person. My fan base grew enormously. Thanks to them for supporting my style, we now have a Cruiserweight division, and you know, they see the high-flying acrobatic, high degree style; the first thing that they say is that, that was Rey Mysterio, he brought this.

He further added that it was guys like Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera and X-Pac who brought the acrobatic style of wrestling to the forefront of the wrestling scene. Mysterio also credited the Hardy's for it and called all of them the real innovators of the Lucha Libre style.

As far as Mysterio’s current contractual status is concerned, he is in a covenant with Lucha Underground and is content there. However, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Mysterio spoke about the possibility of returning to WWE. This puts him in an odd situation as his previous stint with the company ended on a sour note.

WWE is willing to discuss terms with Mysterio but his off-colour comments irked Vince McMahon, who wants to humble him to ensure the former’s attitude problems doesn’t factor in, this time around.

Take a look at the entire interview, as it transpired!

