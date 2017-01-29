WWE News: Rich Swann reveals funny Enzo Amore ‘road’ story, his dream match

Swann feels that the current WWE roster is the best the company has had in a long time.

Rich Swann will defend his Cruiserweight title against Neville at the Royal Rumble

What’s the story?

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann was recently in a conversation with BET.com during which he revealed a funny incident involving him and Enzo Amore while they were on a road trip and also spoke about his dream match.

In case you didn’t know…

Swann has been around in the WWE for a little more than two years after having made his NXT debut in October 2015. In June last year, he participated in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament and won his first two matches before losing to the eventual winner, T.J. Perkins, in the quarter-finals.

A few months later, ‘The Outlandish’ made his Raw debut as part of the new WWE cruiserweight division. On the premiere episode of the cruiserweight-exclusive show, 205 Live, he became the Cruiserweight Champion after defeating then-champion Brian Kendrick and has held the title ever since.

The heart of the matter

Talking about his ‘road dog’ Enzo Amore, Rich Swann revealed how they had stopped at a gas station where ‘The Certified G’ saw a cross which resembled the one on Sheamus’ ring attire and bought it as a gift for ‘The Celtic Warrior’. When they reached the arena where Raw was scheduled to take place, Amore stepped out of the car and walked away leaving the cross behind.

According to Swann, ‘The Smacktalker Skywalker’ did not speak a word about the cross throughout the show and even on the way back to his hotel. After reaching there, he suddenly realised that he had forgotten about it but blamed the Cruiserweight Champion for not reminding him to give it to Sheamus. Here’s what Rich Swann had to say:

“I love Enzo Amore, man. He's been one of my road dogs. I have a funny [story]. One time, we went to this gas station and Enzo Amore is Enzo Amore, you know what I'm saying? We step out the car, I'm pumping gas, we get inside ... and my man sees this big cross. It looks like the cross that's on Sheamus's tights. I'm like, 'What are you doing with that cross, man?' He's like, 'I'm going to bring it to Sheamus, bring him a little gift. I'm like, 'This dude is random, but hey, whatever floats your boat.' He buys the cross, we drive to Monday Night Raw, and the cross is sitting in the dang car. He doesn't mention it, doesn't say a word. I come back, he comes back down and we're all finished. I drop him off at his hotel and then he looks and he realizes, 'Hey, when are you going to give him the cross?' I'm like, 'I didn't buy the cross, that wasn't my idea.' He's like, 'You should just have reminded me! Why couldn't you give me the cross?'. That's the best I got.”

On his dream match, Swann said that he would want to have one with Seth Rollins or a rematch with Finn Balor. He claimed that the current roster is the best in WWE history and his dream match can be against anyone including Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns among others. ‘The Outlandish’ stated:

“I definitely would love a match with Seth Rollins. Definitely, I would like a rematch with Finn Balor and really anybody on the WWE roster today is amazing. This is the best roster that the WWE has had with Raw, SmackDown and NXT in years. There's Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho is still going killing it, Roman Reigns killing it ... all these guys are all amazing. I would love to wrestle any one of them.”

What next?

Rich Swann faces perhaps his toughest challenge yet as he defends his Cruiserweight title against a dominant Neville tonight at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The WWE Cruiserweight Champion is an exceptionally talented athlete and possesses the ability to do bigger things in the future. However, Swann needs to be groomed properly by the WWE to ensure that he lives up to the promise that he has shown so early in his run with the company.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com