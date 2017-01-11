WWE News: Rich Swann vs. Neville for Cruiserweight Championship announced for Royal Rumble

Neville will take on Rich Swann for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Neville will seek his revenge against Rich Swann at the Royal Rumble

What’s the Story?

On this week’s 205 Live, Neville called out Rich Swann and challenged him to a match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble. Rich Swann, who was victorious in his match over Tony Nese, accepted the challenge.

In case you didn’t know...

This version of Neville has taken off and continues to defy gravity as he is beginning to carve his own niche through the Cruiserweight division. Ever since he made his return at Roadblock: End of the Road, the “Man that Gravity Forgot” has dubbed himself as King of the Cruiserweights.

This time, he will seek to claim his throne as he tries to claim Gold at the Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Recently on 205 Live, Neville defeated Rich Swann, with Neville portraying an anti-American character, which has given him much-needed heat to elevate himself as a top star in the division. The victory made him number one contender, which is why he issues the challenge in the following week.

What’s next?

Neville will take on Rich Swann in an exciting, Cruiserweight matchup at the Royal Rumble for the title.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

This version of Neville has been very exciting to watch. He hasn’t done anything major since teaming with “Green Arrow” star Stephen Amell, and ever since he came back to Roadblock with a mean streak, it appears that the WWE is really interested in taking him to that next level and become the face of their Cruiserweight division.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com