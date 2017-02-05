WWE News: Rich Swann will be out of action for a few weeks due to foot injury

Rich Swann to be sidelined for an undisclosed amount of time.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Rich Swann

What’s the story?

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Rich Swann is dealing with a foot injury and it seems it will keep him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks.

In case you didn’t know...

Following an Evolve show in 2014, rapper Wale sent out a tweet, stating that Rich Swann needed to be in WWE, calling him "the future of the business.” This got the attention of Mark Henry, who arranged a WWE tryout for Swann in September 2014.

Swann signed a developmental contract with WWE a year later and started working house shows for the NXT brand. He made his television debut for NXT on January 20, 2016, in a losing effort to Baron Corbin. He moved to Raw upon the announcement of the Cruiserweight Division and wasted little time in becoming the WWE Cruiserweight Champion on the November 29th debut episode of 205 Live.



The heart of the matter

Rich Swann lost the Cruiserweight Championship to Neville at the Royal Rumble 2017 PPV. This past Monday night on Raw, Neville came to the ring for his “coronation,” which Rich Swann took exception to.

Long story short, Swann took offence to Neville calling himself the King of the Cruiserweights and demanding that Swann kneel down in respect. As is often the case in WWE, a fight broke out.

At some point during the fracas, Rich Swann injured his foot. On 205 Live this past week, Swann was on crutches and said that he wasn’t medically cleared to compete because he hurt his ankle kicking Neville’s crown off of his head, and was waiting on a more detailed prognosis. Neville then came into the scene and exchanged words with the charismatic superstar before shoving him to the ground.



What’s next?

We’re still waiting for an official word on this injury from WWE.com, as they currently have nothing posted regarding the injury.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Rich Swann has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE’s Cruiserweight Division since the Cruiserweight Classic last summer, showing off his stellar athleticism and infectious personality. The injury could very well have been from the kick that he delivered to Neville on Raw last Monday, but if you watch the segment closely, Swann’s feet get caught up on the ropes during his attempted suicide dive.

The injury is unfortunate news as Swann was one of the more entertaining parts of the Cruiserweight Division as a whole. We wish Rich Swann a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the squared circle sooner rather than later.

