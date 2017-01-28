WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals how he handles the affection of female fans

How does Roman Reigns deal with his overenthusiastic female fans?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 28 Jan 2017, 14:40 IST

Reigns has a huge female fan following

What’s the story?

Roman Reigns has been the most polarizing figure in the WWE recently. Some hate him, some love him, but none can say that he isn’t one of the top superstars in the current roster. Roman Reigns is also one of the most over Superstars among the female population of WWE Universe.

In an effort to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, Roman Reigns recently gave an interview to The Undefeated. During that interview, Roman explained how he handles the affection of female fans and much more.

In case you didn’t know...

Roman Reigns is set to take on Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming PPV Royal Rumble. Roman has been constantly thwarted from the opportunity to claim the championship by Kevin Owens’ best friend Chris Jericho in the past months.

Upon the orders of Mick Foley, the Raw General Manager, Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage to prevent his interference on this Sunday. This Sunday, Roman Reigns has vowed to walk out of the arena as the WWE Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

During a media meet to promote the upcoming PPV, Roman candidly answered several questions posed to him. Interestingly enough, one of the questions was about his popularity with the female fans and how he dealt with it.

Reigns stated the following in reply:

“I ignore it. It’s weird because it came out of nowhere. When I played football, I was a little bit heavier, so I was a ham. With this role, I’ve lost my weight. I’m a married man. I love my wife and I love my [daughter]. That’s the most important thing. It’s flattering to have women who are attracted to you and like what you do, but at the end of the day, it only takes one woman to make your life right.”

While asked about his Twitter war with John Cena, Roman affirmed that he likes John Cena as a person.

But as they both are alpha males in WWE, they are bound to bump heads. Roman also stated that he is not in WWE to make friends and if John stands in his path, he’ll do whatever it takes to be the top guy in the company.

What next?

On a lighter note, Roman judged his spear to be the best in the industry and rated Goldberg’s spear as second best.

It probably looks like WWE may be heading towards a Roman vs Goldberg clash sometime soon. As of this Sunday, we can expect Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens to tear the house down during their WWE Universal Championship match.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Superstardom is a curse that afflicts any major sports star. It is good to see Roman Reigns keeping a cool head about his stardom and seeing straight amidst the storm. Roman might just win a few hearts over regarding his approach to his female fans or might even end up breaking some.

Regardless of the effects, the effort alone deserves some credit.

