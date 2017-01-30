WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman teased post Strowman's Royal Rumble interference

What will happen when Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman collide?

by Simon Cotton Breaking 30 Jan 2017, 07:20 IST

Braun Strowman brutalized Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Does this confirm a WrestleMania match?

What’s the Story?

During the championship match between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman interfered and cost Reigns the match.

This could possibly be the confirmation for the Reigns-Strowman feud that was being reported for WrestleMania 33.

In Case You Didn’t Know

A feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman has been brewing since December 2016 when Strowman attacked Reigns and Seth Rollins during their tag team match against Chris Jericho and Owens.

Then, in January 2016, Reigns and Goldberg hit a double spear on Strowman after interrupting an interview on the debut of the Kevin Owen Show Segment.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that a match between Reigns and Strowman for WrestleMania was being discussed as a potential plan for both men. Another report indicated that Reigns could be fighting The Undertaker, but that report seems unlikely now.

The heart of the matter

Strowman, Owens, and Jericho have been connected ever since they teamed together in the 5-on-5 Tradition Survivor Series match last year. So there’s a chance that Jericho and Owens will address Strowman and possibly thank him for helping him win the match.

Also, with Reigns out of contention for the Universal Championship, Reigns may seek vengeance against Strowman and continue the momentum of the feud.

What’s next?

With the Raw Exclusive PPV Fastlane taking place next month, the WWE could potentially have Reigns and Strowman fight there instead of WrestleMania. Another possibility is that they could fight at Fastlane and WrestleMania, continuing their feud until the WWE sees fit to end it.

All we can do now is to watch the rest of the PPV to see if Reigns seeks his revenge now, tomorrow, or some point in the future.

Sportskeeda’s take

Reigns and Strowman having a match at WrestleMania is a great idea that could help the WWE in a lot of ways. Many fans have complained about Reigns looking too strong, so a potential encounter with Strowman could rectify that situation.

Also, some fans were concerned that the WWE wouldn’t continue the momentum of Strowman and relegate him to the Andre the Giant Battle Royal instead of giving him a proper opponent for WrestleMania or that they might rush his push. Well now the ball in motion and this feud is set to begin; giving both men something to do that doesn’t involve the world championship

Stay tuned to the Royal Rumble and keep up with Monday Night Raw to see what happens next.