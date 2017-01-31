WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman scheduled to main event upcoming House Shows

Former United States Champion Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are set to headline upcoming House Shows.

by Mike Diaz News 31 Jan 2017, 18:20 IST

Reigns and Strowman are reportedly being targeted to headline upcoming WWE House Shows for the foreseeable future

What’s the story?

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), former WWE World Heavyweight Champ and United States Champion Roman Reigns will collide with human wrecking machine Braun Strowman in upcoming WWE House Shows.

Reigns comes off of his feud with Universal Champion Kevin Owens, while Strowman has been demolishing the entire roster left and right in addition to having a feud with Sami Zayn.

In case you didn’t know...

Strowman and Reigns have worked together before on Monday Night RAW, and have been long rumoured to become embroiled in a rivalry for some time now. After what happened last night (Sun. January 29, 2017) at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV), however, it may soon no longer be just a rumour.

The heart of the matter

During Reigns’ match with Universal Champion Kevin Owens last night, Strowman emerged to put ‘The Guy’ through a table and cost him the match.

Now with reports surfacing that the two are being targeted to work with one another in the headliner spot at upcoming House Shows, perhaps this is the beginning of a feud between the two that could find its way to Wrestlemania in Orlando, Florida.

What’s next?

A rivalry between Reigns and Strowman might be what’s next for WWE TV, but don’t expect it to be around for very long. Given that Reigns and The Undertaker were involved in an interesting exchange during the 30 Battle Royale main event, expect that match to be set up rather soon heading into Wrestlemania month.

Sportskeeda’s take:

The upcoming House Show feud between Reigns and Strowman could be to let the two familiarise themselves with each other inside the ring to put on better matches for a rivalry on Monday Night RAW and upcoming PPVs. I expect Reigns and Strowman to collide in a match with title shot implications, and ‘Taker to come out to cost Reigns the match setting up their match at Wrestlemania.

