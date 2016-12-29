WWE News: Rumours of Big Show's death shot down

The Associated Press contacted WWE and confirmed that it is indeed a hoax.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 29 Dec 2016, 12:56 IST

The Big Show is getting ready for his final match in WWE

The Internet is a nasty place for you if you are a celebrity. Wherever you go and whatever you do, people keep tracking and following you around, posting all your activities online. However, sometimes these things cross the line when the Internet starts spreading misleading news about you which affect your personal life.

It wasn't long ago that we heard false rumours of John Cena dying in a car accident. Now, as noted by Wrestlingnewssource, another former World Champion has suffered from the same hoax as Cena did.

According to the reports, recently there have been rumours of WWE Superstar Big Show dying in a road accident. These rumours that originated from an unknown blog quickly picked up steam and were shared online in the past several days.

Although shortly after these rumours were picked up by mainstream media, The Associated Press contacted WWE regarding the health of the former World Champion and released the following press release, revealing that the news is false:

AP FACT CHECK: WWE wrestler Big Show not dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A story reported by a blog called "WWE" that claimed professional wrestling star "Big Show" had died in a car accident is false. Chris Bellitti, a spokesman for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., (WWE) said Tuesday that the "Big Show," whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II, is alive and well. He also said the blog site is not affiliated with the legitimate WWE site. On Dec. 10, the short, poorly written blurb claimed the star had been admitted to a hospital and died. On Monday, the 44-year-old tweeted a photograph of himself training in the gym. The tweet was reposted by WWE's official Twitter account.

Here is the tweet mentioned in the press release, in which the giant is seen working out in the gym:

The Big Show is currently getting ready ahead for his retirement match at WrestleMania 33. He was last seen on the December 5th episode of Monday Night Raw, where the former WCW star made a surprise appearance and faced the former World Champion Seth Rollins in a one on one match, you can watch the match between Rollins and Show below:

