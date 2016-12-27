WWE News: Ryback blames John Cena for ruining The Nexus, says he was the group's physical leader

Ryback referred to the 15-time WWE world champion as a non-competitive athlete.

The Nexus dominated the WWE scene for a brief period

On the latest episode of his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, Ryback spoke about the defunct WWE faction named The Nexus of which he was a part. Apart from discussing the role he and the other members had in the group, he also revealed how popular WWE superstar John Cena was responsible for the group not realising its full potential.

Ryback, who used the name ‘Skip Sheffield’ during his association with The Nexus, claimed that everyone in the WWE knows that Cena was the one who did not want the group to go beyond what it was. According to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, this was because he had a problem that the eight of them were getting over naturally.

He pointed further fingers at ‘The Cenation Leader’ by saying that this is exactly what happens when athletes who are not competitive are handed the top spot. Here’s what ‘The Big Guy’ had to say about the issue:

“It was not used properly mainly because of John Cena. f**king marks, that's your headline for the f**king week. And it's a fact across the board. Everybody knows it and he did not want that to go any further than what it was going to go passed because it was working, because it was eight guys getting over naturally. That's why. God forbid guys get over naturally. That's what happens when you get a noncompetitive athlete in the top position who's not used to competing in real life. That's what happens.”

Talking about each member of The Nexus having his specific role, Ryback referred to himself as the physical leader of the group whereas Wade Barrett was the mental leader. He opined that the success of the group was mainly due to the fact that he and Barrett carried out their roles perfectly as did the others. Ryback said:

“[Wade Barrett] was the mental leader. I was the physical leader. I always kind of put it as that. Like, and I felt like that came across very well with the dynamic of the group that we had. And I felt like people got that. I felt like we both played our roles perfectly in that and that's why, a big part of why that all worked, along with everybody else that added their [[contributions]. [Justin] Gabriel was the highflier and Gabriel was a huge part of it too, I feel and everybody was. Everybody had their role.”

The 35-year old claimed that none of the group’s members had an idea as to where they would be in the future when they formed ‘The Nexus’. He added that it was a great faction which ended up being badly underutilised.

“None of us know what's going to happen with our careers, but we know we're going to be a faction called The Nexus. And for a lot of the WWE Universe, a lot of fans, they loved it. It was a great faction and it was underutilised,” Ryback said.

