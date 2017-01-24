WWE News: Ryback says John Cena almost got a wrestler fired once

Ryback is at it again.

Ex-WWE Superstar tried to expose the real John Cena

What’s the story?

On this week’s episode of ‘Conversation With the Big Guy’ podcast, Ryback discussed all things John Cena. In this rant, he talked about the ‘real’ Cena and how John isn’t always the nicest person to be around.

Ryback stated that everyone else was an outsider and that he was inside. He had his own first-hand experiences with Cena. Here are his quotes about the matter:

I base everything around telling the truth and some things are obviously from my perspective. It would be detrimental for me to say things that are not true, from my account and my experiences. I have no agenda.’ I love the wrestling business. John always says he loves the WWE but he does things that are only good for John Cena and he’s shown it time and time again and everybody knows it that is on the inside of the WWE.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Ryback was referring to a story about a guy who poked Cena in the eye accidentally. Cena pulled the strings backstage and sent him back down to developmental, which almost ended his career. He stated that despite the issue, the guy rose above and made the most of it by reinventing himself and is one of the few guys that is the man up there.

The WWE had sent Ryback home from television due to a contract dispute back on May5th, 2016. In a Tumblr post, he discussed that he made the personal decision on his own to go home, and had cited the lack of equal pay for talent and also was going through creative frustration as the primary reason for his departure.

On August 5th, 2016, Ryback announced on Instagram that he and WWE had parted ways.

Ryback has not held back since leaving the WWE

The Heart of the Matter

Ryback believes that Cena had seen him as a threat and that the two had no issues with one another. He also had this to say regarding the Cenation leader:

His mindset is not good for the wrestling business and it’s not good for fans. So that’s what I meant when I said that he’s poison and a piece of s*it. There was a guy there who was a father...he had worked at the building. He says, I just want to say that I’m a huge fan of WWE. The father wanted to thank Cena because his son had a big problem bullying other kids and the Be A Star program with Cena finally made something click with his son and so he eventually stopped bullying kids. I was really inspired by that story and when I went to let Cena know, he looked me square in the eye and he says, ‘f**k him’ and then walks away.

What’s Next?

Ryback is enjoying life on the independent scene. He stated that he enjoys his communication with the fans now, and states that he is going to be ultra-successful. He intends on doing things nobody thought he could do.

Sportskeeda’s Take

After seeing the real life Hulk Hogan, nothing surprises me about celebrities and how they truly are in real life. The goal of Be A Star is to help those who are going through bullying or are bullies to realise that it is wrong, and WWE has done a great job with doing that.

It is not up to the WWE wrestler or celebrity to be a role model of any sorts when they don’t have to be. John Cena does a lot of good for the WWE brand; what he says to another WWE star should be held privately and not talked about to everyone outside the locker room.