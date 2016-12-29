WWE News: Ryback talks Triple H telling him the WWE doesn't want marquee names, chances of his WWE comeback

Ryback said that according to Triple H, the WWE doesn't wish to have another John Cena going forward.

Ryback wants to present his point of view to Triple H and Vince McMahon

On the latest episode of his podcast, Conversation With The Big Guy, Ryback spoke about how Triple H had once told him that the WWE are no longer looking to build marquee names and also opened up on his chances of returning to the company’s fold.

Also Read: WWE News: Ryback blames John Cena for ruining The Nexus, says he was the group's physical leader

The former WWE superstar revealed that during his initial contract negotiations, ‘The Game’ had made it clear to him that they don’t want another marquee name like a John Cena in the company ever again. ‘The Big Guy’ pointed out a clear link between Triple H’s words and the WWE’s current strategy of not giving too much power to their superstars.

This is what he had to say:

“Hunter [has] told me directly [that WWE does not want young talent to have economic freedom]. He goes, 'we never want another marquee name here in the WWE.' This was during my first contract negotiations. Yeah, legit told me, he goes, 'we're never going to have another John Cena.' And if you look, that's why they book guys the way they book them. They don't want guys to have too much power anymore.”

On whether he would ever consider making a WWE comeback, Ryback claimed that it can happen only if Vince McMahon talks to him personally. Although he admitted to not hating anyone in the WWE, he wanted to share his anger and disappointment from his time in the company and tell them what exactly went wrong from his point of view.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said:

“It's going to come down to Vince, himself, and, like, having a conversation with me, giving me a phone call, and talking. And backing up what he says for once. And Hunter, I don't hate them. I don't hate them at all. But there's a lot of anger and disappointment that [has] comes from being there and everybody [has] experienced that and... I'm not going to sit here and be afraid to tell the truth of what happened because too many guys, and I understand not speaking up, but people need to understand from my booking and everything, what happened, why I think that it happened, and again, this is just my opinion and these are facts from my point of view.”

Continuing on the topic of a return to the WWE, he opined that he doesn’t want to feel the need to go back at present but did not rule out the possibility of having a change of mind. According to him, Vince and Triple H know inside that he is not wrong and will call him to clear the air between them if at all they wish to have him back.

Ryback stated, “You've seen everybody go back at some point. I'm looking at this like I never need to go back. And everything with Feed Me More Nutrition, I won't have to go back, but it's never say 'never'. Maybe a year from now, I feel a little bit differently. Maybe, I'll be like, 'I feel it,' but right now, I don't.”

“And until Vince and Hunter, I just think there needs to be some serious conversations and kind of have to air the dirty laundry and just get everything out there and they have their point of view, but they know I'm not wrong. Deep down they know it and, eventually, if they want me back, they'll call me and we will verbally discuss everything in detail,” he added.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com