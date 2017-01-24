WWE News: Sabu calls the WWE Hall of Fame ‘fake’, talks his relationship with Vince McMahon

According to Sabu, the real wrestling Halls of Fame are in Iowa and Amsterdam, New York.

Sabu has always been known for his extreme tactics

What’s the story?

Former ECW, TNA and WWE superstar Sabu (real name: Terry Michael Brunk) recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. During the conversation, he described the WWE Hall of Fame as fake and also discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon when he was with the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Despite having worked for various wrestling promotions over the years, Sabu had his best time while he was with ECW. Among the titles that he held during his tenure with the promotion were the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, the ECW World Television Championship and the ECW World Tag Team Championship. Sabu left ECW in the year 2000 and wrestled for other promotions before joining TNA in 2002. He spent nearly 4 years there and then made his year-long foray into the WWE.

The heart of the matter

‘The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal....Death–Defying Maniac’ referred to the WWE Hall of Fame as fake and claimed he would get inducted only because he needs money. However, he wasn’t sure if he would accept it in a gracious manner. According to him, the Baseball or Football Hall of Fame is much better because they allow anyone to be a part of it and draw money.

He added that the real Halls of Fame for wrestling are in Iowa and New York because they have names from the 1800s, even though they require donations to remain functional. Sabu opined that Vince McMahon’s Hall of Fame is only for people who worked with his company and those who didn’t were not eligible, no matter how good they may have been. Here’s what he said:

“It’s such a fake Hall of Fame. I’d only do it because I need the money. I don’t know if I would m**herf*** everyone or if I would take it graciously, but I don’t consider it a real Hall of Fame. It’s not like the Baseball Hall of Fame or the Football Hall of Fame. They let anybody in it, anybody who could draw money. The real wrestling Hall of Fames are in Iowa and Amsterdam, New York. They look for donations because they’re so broke, but they have s*** from the 1800s. Vince’s Hall of Fame only has s*** from Vince’s company. If you didn’t work for his company, you’re not in the Hall of Fame. That’s nothing to do with how good you are, it only matters who owned them.”

On his relationship with Vince McMahon during his WWE days, Sabu said that McMahon was a little too hands-on for his liking. He recalled thinking to himself that he had been hired to do his job and not to be told how to do it. However, he does acknowledge that Vince was brilliant just like his ECW boss, Paul Heyman, and one needed to be a little twisted in the head for being that way.

Sabu was quoted as saying this:

“Me and Vince got along. He was very hands-on, more hands-on than I’d like him to be. I thought he hired me to do my job, not hire me to show me how to do my job. He’s a very hands-on guy at everything, so hands-on that it’s a pain in the a**. He’s brilliant, and so is Paul Heyman. When you’re that brilliant, you’ve got to be f***ed in the head.”

Sportskeeda’s Take

The reason that Sabu has provided for calling the WWE Hall of Fame fake is that it only includes people who have worked for the company. It is difficult to accept this explanation because it is quite logical that the athlete receiving an induction into a particular company’s Hall of Fame should have a prior experience of working with them.

