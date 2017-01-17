WWE News: Sami Callihan reveals what went wrong with his NXT run

Callihan explains that he would have been one of the 'top guys' on Raw if the company let him be himself.

Sami Callihan was Solomon Crowe in NXT

What’s the story?

Sami Callihan, who went by Solomon Crowe in NXT was a recent guest on X-Pac’s 12360. When asked about what went wrong with his run in NXT and he stated the following:

I’m never going to bash WWE because that’s not how I am. But I always wanted to be in WWE, and one day I believe I will be back. You’re only going to go so far when there’s not a lot of direction, not a lot of, ok, this is what’s needed, this is what’s wanted. I felt like if they let me be Sami Callihan and took the chains off of me, then I’d be on Raw right now as one of the top guys.

In case you didn’t know...

Sami Callihan spent three years with the WWE, debuting as Solomon Crowe. In January of 2015, teasers for his television debut began to appear. He made his television debut by attacking CJ Parker and then defeating Bull Dempsey.

Callihan requested and was granted permission to leave the company in November of that year.

The heart of the matter

He stated on X-Pac’s podcast that he was being told to be Sami Callihan by people who didn’t know what that meant.

There’s going to be all these different people, different coaches, different agents, Triple H, people above that are going to tell you how to be Sami Callihan. Truth is, they’re not Sami Callihan! They don’t know what’s going on inside my head. So you can’t really tell me how to be myself.

What’s next?

Sami Callihan is signed on with Lucha Underground and will continue to pursue his love in that promotion.

Sportskeeda’s take

Hopefully, WWE will give him another opportunity to see where Solomon Crowe can take off. Allow the performers to be themselves, and add a little WWE flavour to their character.

The fact that they are short of talent at the moment would be a great way to bring in a veteran who is capable of main eventing on their NXT shows, especially since NXT will have roster openings coming up after Wrestlemania.

Hopefully, Triple H will give him another opportunity to show what he can do for the organisation. He’s definitely a viable talent.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com