WWE News: WWE wrestler of Syrian descent Sami Zayn ‘disgusted’ by immigration ban

What’s the story?

Sami Zayn took to Twitter over the weekend to express his feelings on United States President Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban.

I can't articulate how truly disgusted I am right now. #MuslimBan — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) 28 January 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Sami Zayn was born Rami Sebei in Canada to Syrian parents. He is also Muslim and speaks Arabic. He is a former NXT Champion and one of the most beloved talents in the entire WWE.

The heart of the matter

Based on the Executive Order that President Trump signed last Friday, refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen are all barred from entering the United States for the next 90 days. It specifically bans entry of people fleeing from the war-torn country of Syria from entering the United States indefinitely.

The order also calls for a review into suspending the Visa Interview Waiver Program, which allows travellers from 38 countries -- including close allies -- to renew travel authorisations without an in-person interview.

There are questions about whether this proposed ban would affect Sami Zayn, as even though he’s considered a Canadian citizen, he could have dual citizenship based on his parents being from Syria.

A federal judge issued an emergency order on Saturday night temporarily barring the US from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, saying travellers, who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter Saturday afternoon, before the emergency order had been issued, and intimated his displeasure with the Executive Order.

What’s next?

Regardless of the emergency order that was issued Saturday evening, this Executive Order has already been subject to protests and backlash in all forms. Executive orders are legally binding and are recorded in the Federal Register, a daily record of all federal regulations, proposals, and public notices.

However, they can be subject to a legal review and, according to the New York Times, the "Muslim ban" order is illegal.

According to the newspaper, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 banned all discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin. President Trump's travel ban, it says, appears to be a violation of that act. The government now has to decide if this Executive Order is illegal.

Sportskeeda’s take

Sami Zayn is not the only athlete that could possibly be affected by this Executive Order, but he would certainly be the most prominent in the world of professional wrestling. To be clear, they cannot just kick Sami Zayn out of the United States, but if the Executive Order goes through, they could possibly prevent him from coming back into the country if he were to leave on an international tour.

The next International Tour that the Raw brand is scheduled for is a tour of Germany at the end of February.

