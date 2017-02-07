WWE News: Samoa Joe will kick off RAW with an official contract signing

Expect some fireworks to start off tonight's Monday Night Raw!

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 07 Feb 2017, 04:02 IST

It’s official, Samoa Joe is a RAW superstar.

What’s the story?

WWE.com just released a video on their website, in which announcer and backstage interviewer Mike Rome announced that Samoa Joe will kick off tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW to sign his WWE contract, making him an official WWE RAW Superstar.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe made his main roster debut last Monday at the end of RAW when he blindsided Seth Rollins and delivered a brutal attack. The initial report is that Seth Rollins reinjured his knee that he tore back in November 2015. The injury will keep him out of action for eight weeks.

The heart of the matter...

There was speculation that Samoa Joe could go to Smackdown Live and feud with John Cena as Seth Rollins would be missing WrestleMania. Those rumors have now been laid to rest and he will be seen exclusively on the red brand every Monday Night.

What’s next?

We are just hours away from RAW and we should some fireworks to kick off the show. There is a good chance we won’t see Seth Rollins, but if he does appear, it would be a major surprise. One should expect that someone will interrupt the proceedings to kickstart a feud for Samoa Joe’s pay per view debut at Fastlane on March 5th.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We could be in for a good surprise or two tonight as Samoa Joe officially becomes a member of the main roster tonight. It would be great if Rollins recuperates in time for Fastlane, which is highly unlikely as WWE have kept him off upcoming live events. As long as there is not a risk for any further injury, we’re all sold on a surprise return by “The Architect” tonight.

If Rollins isn’t able to return, we would love to see Finn Balor return to kick off a feud with The Destroyer.

