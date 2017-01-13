WWE News: Sasha Banks wants Scott Dawson to be called up to Raw

Is this an indication as to their destination on the main roster after the call-up?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 13 Jan 2017, 12:41 IST

Will Sasha turn heel and join The Revival once they are called up?

What’s the story

The season of NXT call ups is nearing and it looks like The Revival are the most prominent in the race to be called up to the main roster very soon. The Revival has been having a tremendous run in the NXT for over a year now and are undoubtedly one of the hottest tag teams in the WWE.

While several fans are eagerly awaiting for their debut on the main roster, it looks like they are not the only ones. Former Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has expressed her desire to see Scott Dawson, one-half of The Revival, on Monday Night Raw via her Twitter.

In case you didn’t know...

The Revival are, without a doubt, one of the hottest tag teams in professional wrestling right now. The former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions are expected to jump to the main roster very soon. It is being speculated that they could debut on the main roster on the day after WrestleMania, amidst the raucous post-Mania crowd.

Thier current rivalry with #DIY has doled out some of the stellar matches in tag team wrestling of late. The Revival failed to recapture the NXT Tag Team Championship fro #DIY last week on NXT. Their loss to #DIY has been speculated by many as a sign of their imminent main roster call up.

The heart of the matter

Amidst the numerous WWE fans who eagerly await the main roster call up of The Revival, Sasha Banks made it clear that the fans were not the only ones expecting their call up. She took to Twitter to express her desire to see Scott Dawson, one-half of The Revival, on Monday Night Raw. She tweeted the following via her Twitter page.

While the fans are yet unsure as to whether The Revival will be moving to Raw or SmackDown once they are called up, The Boss’s tweet indicate that the duo will most probably be drafted to Raw on their call up. It may be a disappointing news to several fans who are eagerly awaiting for the rekindled rivalry of American Alpha vs The Revival on the main roster.

What next?

Sasha Banks is currently feuding with the indomitable Nia Jax. Their feud is expected to get going in the upcoming weeks before the Royal Rumble PPV. While it is yet unclear whether Sasha will be facing Jax on the Royal Rumble, their rivalry will be definitely continued till they face off in a blow-off match at the next Raw special PPV. It is also rumored that Sasha vs Stephanie is in the making after their heated exchange on Raw.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The tag team scene on both brands has been quite lively as of late. With makeshift tag teams like Cesaro and Sheamus making headway in the Raw brand and the loss of Zack Ryder and Heath Slater affecting the blue brand, there is no clear indication as to where The Revival would go next. Regardless of their destination, The Revival are sure to turn heads and receive a massive push once they are called up on the main roster.