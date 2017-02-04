WWE News: Sean Waltman on Seth Rollins' injury, Samoa Joe's attack taking too long, Omega and Okada criticism

The former DX and nWo member gave his thoughts on the prevalent topics in pro wrestling.

Sean Waltman’s podcast

What’s the story?

Based on a story from wrestlinginc.com, Sean Waltman aka X-Pac gave his thoughts on several hot topics on the latest edition of his podcast/Afterbuzz TV show.



In case you didn’t know...

X-Pac 1,2,360 has been on the Afterbuzz TV network since September 2016. AFTERBUZZ TV is an online broadcast network, founded by E! host Maria Menounos and producer Keven Undergaro, designated to TV discussion and after-show content in webcast and podcast form.

Afterbuzz TV describes the show for new listeners: “X-Pac has many stories to tell that may help listeners relate, inspire them in their own lives, or just be entertained. And of course, there will be guests. So plan on seeing his group of usual suspects along with a mix of wrestlers, celebrities, and comedians.”

The heart of the matter

As per usual on Waltman’s podcast, he touched upon on several hot topics of the moment. Waltman shared his thoughts on if Seth Rollins was really injured.



"I didn't at first. When I saw it I was thinking to myself, ahh this is good. They're really doing that, making people think that they're going to miss out on Seth Rollins again for WrestleMania and then they give him to them makes them feel like they got something extra. Good idea! But then I watched the end of the beatdown when he went into the [Coquina Clutch]. Really, yeah, I can see how that tweaked his right knee."

Elaborating a little further about the segment that ended Monday Night Raw, Waltman said that what stood out to him about the beatdown is that it should have been about a quarter as long as it was. In his opinion, it seemed like the beatdown of Seth Rollins overshot its time. He thought that everything Samoa Joe did was great, but still thought it was overkill. He knows that they want to let people see what Samoa Joe does, but that they didn’t have to give it all to them in one beatdown.

Waltman also shared his thoughts on the AJ Styles vs. John Cena match, stating that professional wrestling matches don’t get any better than that. He said that people had gone back at him on that stance, saying, “what about Okada/Omega?” Waltman clarified that he didn’t say either match was better, just that matches don’t get better than the Styles/Cena match.

Waltman was also disappointed about Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega, “throwing shade,” at the AJ Styles/John Cena match. He was disappointed to have read Okada and Omega’s reactions and thought they should have given props for the historic match.

What’s next?

X-Pac 1, 2, 360 goes up on Afterbuzz TV every Wednesday and it usually makes for a enjoyable hour of discussions and breakdowns.



Sportskeeda’s Take

Sean Waltman has an old-school mindset when it comes to wrestling, and his point about less is more for the Samoa Joe beat down segment is easy to get behind. They didn’t need to show everything Joe could do in the ring, or even a portion of it, really.

It should have just been Joe beating Rollins mercilessly. It is also easy to understand his take on the Cena/Styles and Okada/Omega situations. Overall, Waltman’s thoughts were all fairly accurate, and his podcast is actually a pretty entertaining.

