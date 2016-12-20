WWE News: Sean Waltman talks about issues with WWE's handling of 205 Live

Waltman is a former WCW Cruiserweight Champion

Former WWE superstar Sean Waltman, better known by his ring name ‘X-Pac’, was recently interviewed by Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. During the conversation, he spoke extensively about the WWE’s exclusive new show for the Cruiserweight division, 205 Live, and where things are going wrong with it.

While Waltman claimed that he was very pleased with the development, he expressed his displeasure over the fact that the show was being taped right after SmackDown Live gets over. According to him, half the crowd has gone home by that time and those who are present don’t care about the action in the ring.

This is what the former WWF Light Heavyweight Champion had to say:

“I'm really happy. Mostly I'm happy with what they're doing with it, but there [are] a few things I don't like. I don't like them taping the 205 Live [show] after everything else is done in a half-empty arena where nobody gives a s**t. I think we're marginalizing these guys. So, not cool. I don't like that. It makes them seem like they're still an afterthought, Raj. Of course [taping 205 Live before SmackDown Live would be better], of course. Whenever you put the heavy hitters out before the guys that are perceived to be lower on the card, it doesn't work.”

‘The 1-2-3 Kid’ spoke about the times when things worked despite the main event preceding matches involving the lesser superstars. However, he felt that the cruiserweights were still trying to find their footing and so it would not be right to restrict them to being just a special attraction. Waltman said:

“I mean, well, it did at one point, but I'll give you an exception. Back when they would take Hulk [Hogan] and somebody in the main event, or whoever, and put them on forth, before intermission, and then, put, like, Rockers versus The Hart Foundation on last. That was something that was done a lot. But, come on, I mean, the cruiserweights are still trying to get established. We don't want to treat them like they're a special attraction like the midgets, we used to call them midgets, and what the ladies used to be back in the days, back in the Moolah, the Fabulous Moolah circuit days.”

Sean Waltman also opined that the WWE are surely going through internal problems in regards to running the 205 Live show and this is something that he can figure out even without asking anyone.

“Without talking to anybody about it, I know there's an internal struggle going on about these types of things. I guarantee you somebody feels the same way I do about it, so it's not like everyone there is just oblivious or doesn't get what I'm saying,” Waltman told Wrestling Inc.